ESPN's Michael Jordan documentary series 'The Last Dance' hits screens this weekend — Here's everything you need to know
ESPN's docuseries "The Last Dance" follows Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls during their historic 1997-98 NBA season.
With live sports on hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, the hype for this inside look into the pinnacle of His Airness' career has reached astronomical levels.
The 10-episode series compiles behind-the-scenes footage from that season and interviews with dozens of big names across the NBA and beyond.
Many new details about how Jordan built his legacy have already come out with the reveal of the 18-year footage.
Need to catch up? Check out all of Insider's coverage of "The Last Dance" docuseries and everything we've learned so far below:
The first episode of ESPN's documentary series "The Last Dance," airs on ESPN Sunday, April 19 at 9 p.m. ET.
The 10-part series — which centers on Michael Jordan and his 1997-98 Chicago Bulls team — was originally scheduled to air in June.
How ESPN's anticipated 10-part documentary on the 1990s Chicago Bulls dynasty got ready to air 2 months ahead of schedule
But with live sports grinding to a halt due to the coronavirus pandemic, fans — and one LeBron James — lobbied ESPN to move the broadcast date up to April.
ESPN will air its hugely anticipated Michael Jordan documentary in April, and LeBron James couldn't be more hyped
An NBA Entertainment crew tailed the star-studded Bulls squad throughout the 1997-98 season, capturing hundreds of hours of behind-the-scenes footage en route to their sixth championship in eight seasons.
The rolls of film were locked away for 18 years before finally seeing the light of day in the form of the highly-anticipated series.
Director Jason Hehir told Insider's Jason Guerrasio that the resurgence of documentary-style films — combined with Jordan's candor — made "The Last Dance" not just possible, but into "an incisive look inside the mind of a guy who is considered a statue."
How ESPN's docuseries 'The Last Dance' got Michael Jordan to open up about his life and career like never before
Others, like The Ringer's Bill Simmons, suggest that the timing may be tied to LeBron James' popularity and Jordan's desire to protect his legacy as the NBA's "GOAT."
Michael Jordan is releasing 'The Last Dance' just to protect his legacy as basketball's 'GOAT' from LeBron James, Bill Simmons claimed
Regardless, "The Last Dance" is full of previously-unknown details about Jordan's career and basketball legacy — so much so that His Airness said he was worried about how viewers would perceive him once it aired.
Michael Jordan says people will think he's a 'horrible guy' after watching 'The Last Dance,' the hotly anticipated documentary about his career
The creative team behind "The Last Dance" interviewed more than 100 big names — like President Barack Obama, Justin Timberlake, Magic Johnson, and the late Kobe Bryant — for the series.
ESPN's much-anticipated Michael Jordan documentary is hitting screens in April. Here's everything we know about the impressive cast of characters interviewed for the show.
Jordan's teammates and coaches also played a key role in the series.
WHERE ARE THEY NOW: The key members of the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls documented in 'The Last Dance'
Many of them also appeared in the series' trailer.
The lead up to the docuseries' first episode provided NBA fans with tons of fresh Jordan stories.
Michael Jordan once had a classic response to a hypothetical about how far he would go to play through an injury
And had plenty of people who have rubbed shoulders with Jordan throughout his life reflecting on his influence.
Legendary NBA broadcaster Mike Breen says Michael Jordan's 'mystique' was so rare he could intimidate anyone in his path
Like Dwyane Wade, who recalled Jordan showing up to his NBA draft party only to get stopped at the door because he refused to pay.
Michael Jordan couldn't get into Dwyane Wade's NBA draft party because he refused to pay at the door
Or Dominique Wilkins, who said Jordan once walked into the Atlanta Hawks' locker room to warn them that "it's gonna be a long f---ing night" before scoring 61 points.
Michael Jordan once walked into his opponents' locker room to warn them that 'it's gonna be a long f---ing night' before scoring 61 points
Former teammates shed light on his generosity too.
Michael Jordan once took a teammate to meet Jay-Z after he told him he was a huge fan of the rap mogul
There's more to come with each episode that airs, so stick with Insider for the latest updates from "The Last Dance" and revelations on Jordan's legacy.
