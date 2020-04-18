ESPN's Michael Jordan documentary series 'The Last Dance' hits screens this weekend — Here's everything you need to know

Michael Jordan

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The first episode of ESPN's documentary series "The Last Dance," airs on ESPN Sunday, April 19 at 9 p.m. ET.

scottie pippen in 1998.JPG

Reuters

The 10-part series — which centers on Michael Jordan and his 1997-98 Chicago Bulls team — was originally scheduled to air in June.

Michael Jordan

AP Images

But with live sports grinding to a halt due to the coronavirus pandemic, fans — and one LeBron James — lobbied ESPN to move the broadcast date up to April.

lebron james michael jordan

David T. Foster III/Charlotte Observer/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

An NBA Entertainment crew tailed the star-studded Bulls squad throughout the 1997-98 season, capturing hundreds of hours of behind-the-scenes footage en route to their sixth championship in eight seasons.

michael jordan chicago bulls

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

The rolls of film were locked away for 18 years before finally seeing the light of day in the form of the highly-anticipated series.

Story continues

Scottie Pippen

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Director Jason Hehir told Insider's Jason Guerrasio that the resurgence of documentary-style films — combined with Jordan's candor — made "The Last Dance" not just possible, but into "an incisive look inside the mind of a guy who is considered a statue."

michael jordan bulls

Alan Mothner/AP Images

Others, like The Ringer's Bill Simmons, suggest that the timing may be tied to LeBron James' popularity and Jordan's desire to protect his legacy as the NBA's "GOAT."

ARCHIVO - En esta foto del 14 de junio de 1992, Michael Jordan celebra la victoria de sus Bulls de Chicago ante los Trail Blazers de Portland en la serie final de la NBA. (AP Foto/John Swart, archivo)

Associated Press

Regardless, "The Last Dance" is full of previously-unknown details about Jordan's career and basketball legacy — so much so that His Airness said he was worried about how viewers would perceive him once it aired.

michael jordan 1998

Beth A. Keiser/AP Images

The creative team behind "The Last Dance" interviewed more than 100 big names — like President Barack Obama, Justin Timberlake, Magic Johnson, and the late Kobe Bryant — for the series.

Former President of the United States, Barack Obama, watches on during the game between the North Carolina Tar Heels and Duke Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor Stadium on February 20, 2019 in Durham, North Carolina.

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Jordan's teammates and coaches also played a key role in the series.

1997 98 chicago bulls.JPG

Anne Ryan-USA TODAY

Many of them also appeared in the series' trailer.

The lead up to the docuseries' first episode provided NBA fans with tons of fresh Jordan stories.

michael jordan

Tim Boyle/AP Images

And had plenty of people who have rubbed shoulders with Jordan throughout his life reflecting on his influence.

michael jordan

AP

Like Dwyane Wade, who recalled Jordan showing up to his NBA draft party only to get stopped at the door because he refused to pay.

wade jordan

Shareif Ziyadat/FilmMagic

Or Dominique Wilkins, who said Jordan once walked into the Atlanta Hawks' locker room to warn them that "it's gonna be a long f---ing night" before scoring 61 points.

michael jordan tongue.JPG

Reuters

Former teammates shed light on his generosity too.

Michael Jordan/Jay Z

Getty/Johnny Nunez

There's more to come with each episode that airs, so stick with Insider for the latest updates from "The Last Dance" and revelations on Jordan's legacy.

The Last Dance Michael Jordan

ESPN Films/Netflix/Mandalay Sports Media/NBA Entertainment

Read the original article on Insider