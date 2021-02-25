ESPN's Mel Kiper has Washington selecting an offensive tackle in latest mock draft

Mel Kiper has Washington selecting an OT in latest mock originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The NFL Draft is still over two months away, which might feel like a long way off to some. But, as we've learned in recent years, it's never too early to dive into the realms of the annual late April event.

On Thursday, longtime ESPN draft expert Mel Kiper released his second Mock Draft of the 2021 cycle, one that includes multiple trades that result in teams finding their respective franchise quarterbacks.

The Washington Football Team certainly classifies as a QB-needy team but after winning the NFC East in 2020, the Burgundy and Gold don't pick until 19th overall. Without trading up, Washington almost certainly will miss out on the four consensus first-round QBs: Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, Justin Fields and Trey Lance.

So, in Kiper's latest mock, the draft expert has Washington staying put at No. 19 and addressing a different need, left tackle, by snagging Virginia Tech's Christian Darrisaw.

Here was Kiper's reasoning:

What's Washington going to do at quarterback? I don't have one on the board this late with a Round 1 grade. If we assume Washington will figure that out before the draft -- free agency starts in less than three weeks -- this makes this pick easier. This team already has a young, talented defense, but it could address the offensive line, particularly if guard Brandon Scherff leaves next month. Darrisaw had a fantastic season, excelling as a run- and pass-blocker. He could play either tackle spot. In a rare deep tackle class, Washington could get a Day 1 starter here.



Drafting the Virginia Tech left tackle would be a great value pick for the Football Team, should it come true. Darrisaw is a premiere talent that could easily come off the board higher -- he went 13th to the Chargers in NBC Sports Washington's Pre-Senior Bowl mock -- but falls to 19th in what Kiper referred to as a "rare deep tackle class."

This past fall, Darrisaw emerged as one of the 2021 class' top tackles almost out of nowhere. The Virginia Tech star finished the season with a 95.6 PFF grade, the second-highest mark ever by a tackle in Pro Football Focus's history of covering college football.

The numbers speak for themselves: Darrisaw allowed zero sacks, zero pressures and only six QB hurries all season, per PFF. At 6-foot-5 and 313 lbs., Darrisaw has the size, strength, skill set and athleticism to be a franchise left tackle for years.

Besides Darrisaw's pure talent, the former Hokie fills an obvious need for Washington. Since Trent Williams departed, Washington has experimented with multiple different left tackles. While both Geron Christian and Cornelius Lucas showed some flashes in 2020, neither projects to be the long-term solution at one of the sport's most vital positions.

Drafting an offensive lineman isn't a flashy pick. But, when it does work out (Washington's track record with drafting offensive lineman is pretty good recently), their impact on the game is evident every single week.

Yes, finding a franchise quarterback is priority No. 1 for Washington right now. But come draft time, finding a cornerstone left tackle will be near the top of the priority list, too, and Darrisaw would make a great fit.