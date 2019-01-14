ESPN's Max Kellerman refuses to take defeat for Tom Brady "fall off a cliff" take originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

ESPN's Max Kellerman's infamous take in 2016 that New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was "going to fall off a cliff" has not aged well, to say the least.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Brady has won a Super Bowl championship -- and nearly a second last season -- and an AP NFL MVP award since these comments were made. Even after Brady led the Patriots to their eighth consecutive AFC Championship Game with Sunday's dominant Divisional Round win over the Los Angeles Chargers, Kellerman didn't back down and accept he was wrong about the Patriots legend.

Here's what he had to say during Monday's episode of "First Take" about Brady's performance.

.@maxkellerman is standing by his infamous comments about Tom Brady falling off the cliff. pic.twitter.com/4WYIi0Zsq7

— First Take (@FirstTake) January 14, 2019

Brady carved up the Chargers defense with 34 completions on 44 pass attempts for 343 yards and a touchdown.

One of Kellerman's critiques was Brady "threw it to zero tight windows." Well, the throw he made to Edelman in the video below was about as perfect of a pass as you'll see.

This grab by Julian Edelman 💪 pic.twitter.com/v6CPIuiZso

— Sporting News (@sportingnews) January 13, 2019

Story continues

Kellerman's co-host Stephen A. Smith refused to entertain the debate over Brady, but he did admit the Chargers' performance was "disgraceful." Unlike the Brady debate, Smith's point about the Chargers probably is something we can all agree on.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

NBC SPORTS BOSTON SCHEDULE