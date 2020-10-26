ESPN's Max Kellerman finally admits he was wrong about Tom Brady

Max Kellerman finally admits he was wrong about Tom Brady originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

As if 2020 wasn't already weird enough, another bizarre event took place Monday on ESPN's First Take. Max Kellerman admitted he was wrong about Tom Brady.

Yes, after years of saying the ex-New England Patriots quarterback's play is "falling off a cliff," Kellerman looked at the camera and conceded. Brady's four touchdown passes in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 45-20 win over the Las Vegas Raiders finally got Kellerman to admit defeat.

"I can't deny the way he's playing. It's not just that he has weapons, he has looked really good using them," Kellerman said.

"I was wrong. Tom Brady never fell off a cliff."

Watch the full clip below:

Ryan Clark's reaction is all of us.

After Sunday's exceptional performance, Brady now has 1,910 passing yards and a 65.7 completion percentage to go with 18 touchdown passes through seven games.

Now 5-2 on the season, Brady and the Bucs will look to keep their hot streak going next week vs. the New York Giants on Monday Night Football.