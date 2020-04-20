ESPN's 'The Last Dance' Michael Jordan docuseries: Reactions to the first episodes

Michael Jordan and Phil Jackson won six NBA title together with the Chicago Bulls. (Jeff Haynes / AFP via Getty Images)

The debut of ESPN’s “The Last Dance” documentary series on Michael Jordan and the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls debuted Sunday evening with Episodes 1 and 2.

The 10-part series, which features never-before-seen video of the sixth and final title run of Jordan, coach Phil Jackson and Co., continues the next four Sundays.

Jordan “was surprisingly forthcoming, candid and eager to discuss a lot of the topics that I think people are going to be interested in,” director Jason Hehir said. “… He was all-in from Day 1. He was an active participant.”

Episode 1 fills in the history as to how the Bulls' 1997-98 season became "The Last Dance," as named by Jackson after it was determined by general manager Jerry Krause that the coach would receive a final one-year contract and be gone at season's end even if the team went 82-0.

Spoiler alert: The Bulls did not go undefeated that season!

Thus Krause becomes an early villain in the series. "Sometimes, he would love people who really wouldn't love him back," said Bulls owner Jerry Reinsdorf of Krause, who was described as a lovable guy in the first episode.

Episode 1 ventures back to Jordan's glory days at North Carolina, including a certain shot that won the NCAA title for the Tar Heels over Patrick Ewing and the Georgetown Hoyas.

Future Lakers Hall of Famer James Worthy, another UNC star, said of Jordan: “I was better than him … for about two weeks.”

The underbelly of the late 20th century NBA mentioned about 35 minutes into Episode 1: cocaine and partying.

Forty minutes into the first episode all the spectacular highlights arrive from his rookie season.

