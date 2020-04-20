ESPN's 'The Last Dance' Michael Jordan docuseries: Reactions to the first episodes

Michael Jordan and Phil Jackson won six NBA title together with the Chicago Bulls. (Jeff Haynes / AFP via Getty Images)

The debut of ESPN’s “The Last Dance” documentary series on Michael Jordan and the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls debuted Sunday evening with Episodes 1 and 2.

The 10-part series, which features never-before-seen video of the sixth and final title run of Jordan, coach Phil Jackson and Co., continues the next four Sundays.

Jordan “was surprisingly forthcoming, candid and eager to discuss a lot of the topics that I think people are going to be interested in,” director Jason Hehir said. “… He was all-in from Day 1. He was an active participant.”

Episode 1 fills in the history as to how the Bulls' 1997-98 season became "The Last Dance," as named by Jackson after it was determined by general manager Jerry Krause that the coach would receive a final one-year contract and be gone at season's end even if the team went 82-0.

Spoiler alert: The Bulls did not go undefeated that season!

Thus Krause becomes an early villain in the series. "Sometimes, he would love people who really wouldn't love him back," said Bulls owner Jerry Reinsdorf of Krause, who was described as a lovable guy in the first episode.

Episode 1 ventures back to Jordan's glory days at North Carolina, including a certain shot that won the NCAA title for the Tar Heels over Patrick Ewing and the Georgetown Hoyas.

Future Lakers Hall of Famer James Worthy, another UNC star, said of Jordan: “I was better than him … for about two weeks.”

The underbelly of the late 20th century NBA mentioned about 35 minutes into Episode 1: cocaine and partying.

"The Bulls traveling cocaine circus" needs to be on a t-shirt....and fast. #TheLastDance - DW — L.A. Times Sports (@latimessports) April 20, 2020

Forty minutes into the first episode all the spectacular highlights arrive from his rookie season.

Story continues

Here are some other eactions to the debut:

#TheLastDance ... Mike really was different different — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) April 20, 2020

While wearing Jordan branded gear! https://t.co/pDfaD1bnEp — Fidel Martinez (@fidmart85) April 20, 2020

Phil Jackson has mentioned this Krause anecdote a few times. Like in his book, Eleven Rings. It’s so insane to me every single time. #TheLastDance pic.twitter.com/YH4BYpta29 — ℝ𝕖𝕪-ℝ𝕖𝕪 🤞🏾✌🏾 (@TheNoLookPass) April 20, 2020

Fun fact: Jerry Krause came up with these uniforms before he took over the Bulls pic.twitter.com/H96xAulBMo — L.A. Times Sports (@latimessports) April 20, 2020

You guys are going to love the Jason Caffey episode — L.A. Times Sports (@latimessports) April 20, 2020

I am missing my team!! Friends, family co-workers! Let’s all watch the new documentary “Last Dance” on ESPN and maybe we won’t feel so isolated.

I also wanted to share an amazing opportunity to toast you team and… https://t.co/9xgIiuCfBZ

— Jeanie Buss (@JeanieBuss) April 20, 2020

Here is some background on the development of the series:

Michael Jordan’s voice has largely been absent since his retirement. For the next five weeks, that changes. The old footage is great, but it’s not what “The Last Dance” does best. On MJ’s f-bombs, pettiness, sincere reflection and more. https://t.co/awFpXC776W — Dan Woike (@DanWoikeSports) April 19, 2020