ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit, Chris Fowler and more will be in EA Sports College Football video game

ESPN will be in the game.

As more details of the EA Sports' upcoming College Football 25 video game were released on Thursday, ESPN's top college football commentary team and some members of its "College GameDay" program confirmed they will have roles in the upcoming game, slated to be released this summer.

The broadcast team of Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit confirmed they will be in the game Thursday, with both of them adding they will be one of the voices of the game. Herbstreit was the analyst in the game before it was shelved in 2013, and his return means it will be the 14th time he will be featured in the game.

ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit walks his dog Ben with ESPN host Chris Fowler before the 2024 College Football Playoff national championship game between the Michigan Wolverines and the Washington Huskies at NRG Stadium.

The pair weren't the only ones to say they will be involved, with ESPN's Rece Davis, Desmond Howard, Jesse Palmer and Kevin Connors confirming they will have a role. David Pollack, a former ESPN college football analyst, also said he will be in the game.

While the roles of each ESPN employee weren't detailed, the news likely confirms that ESPN's "College GameDay" and its studio in-game updates will be part of the game. "College GameDay" was once part of the pregame festivities in the game, and in the last version of the game, NCAA Football 14, there were in-game updates of other games in dynasty mode. There has also been speculation that Fox Sports will also be involved in the game, which could include its college football broadcast team of Gus Johnson and Joel Klatt.

The news of the ESPN people in the game came the same day EA Sports confirmed all 134 FBS teams will be in the game, and more than 11,000 current college football players will have the opportunity to have their likeness used in the game with a compensation of $600 and a free copy of the game, which is valued around $70.

