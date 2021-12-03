ESPN's Joey Galloway prediction for Georgia vs. Alabama football in SEC Championship

ESPN college football analyst Joey Galloway and ESPN broadcaster Kevin Negandhi made predictions for this weekend's upcoming college football games during Thursday's "The ESPN College Football Podcast."

Saturday's SEC Championship game between the Georgia Bulldogs and Alabama football teams was one of the matchups that Galloway and Negandhi discussed. The SEC Championship game is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. CT/4 p.m. ET on Saturday.

Alabama, ranked No. 2 in the USA Today Sports AFCA Coaches Poll, enters the matchup 11-1 overall. The No. 1-ranked UGA Bulldogs come into the game 12-0 overall.

ESPN's Joey Galloway picks for Alabama vs. UGA Bulldogs football

Joey Galloway picked Georgia to cover a 6.5-point betting line.

Kevin Negandhi picked Georgia to cover a 6.5-point betting line.

"I got Georgia," Galloway said. "The line could be 16 1/2 (points). The offensive line of Alabama is scary. There were times in that Auburn game where they were blocking like it was a screen pass, guys were coming through so fast"

Alabama defeated Auburn 24-22 in four overtimes on Saturday, Nov. 27.

"Not what we're used to," Negandhi said. "That happens with the attrition, of course, that we've seen through the years of draft picks, top picks going non-stop (to the NFL). I want to see how (Georgia quarterback) Stetson Bennett handles some pressure. That's a key in a game like this. The line is 6 1/2 (points). I think there's going to be a lot of emotion. I'm going with Georgia."

Here's more Alabama, Georgia football news:

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) and defensive back Devonta Smith (27) celebrate after a 24-22 four-overtime win in an NCAA college football game against Auburn, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Kirby Smart is the Georgia Bulldogs football head coach. Nick Saban is the Alabama football head coach.

Erik Hall is the lead digital producer for sports with the USA Today Network. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

Gannett may earn revenue from audience referrals to betting services. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship, and there is no influence on news coverage.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Joey Galloway pick for UGA vs. Alabama football in SEC Championship