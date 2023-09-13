ESPN's Dan Mullen: Memphis football facilities 'way better than several Power Five schools'

Memphis football's facilities have two new admirers.

ESPN announcers Matt Barrie and Dan Mullen toured the facility on Wednesday ahead of Memphis' matchup on Thursday against Navy. Barrie and Mullen will call the game along with Harry Lyles Jr.

In a three-minute video, Barrie and Mullen walk through the Tigers' recruiting lounge at the Billy J. Murphy Athletic Complex and out to the indoor practice field.

"I don't know if you're going to find a non-Power Five school in the country with better facilities than you're seeing here at Memphis," Mullen said. "I'll be honest with you — their facilities here are way better than several Power Five schools that are out there. And the investment that the school's made in their football program is impressive."

The recruiting lounge displays various trophies Memphis has won, something Barrie and Mullen noted is there for recruits to see when they're visiting.

Looking out at the practice field, Mullen compared the facilities with his experiences coaching at Power Five schools.

"It's better than some Power Five facilities I've coached in," he said. "That says a lot."

For what it's worth: Mullen has coached at Syracuse, Notre Dame, Utah, Florida and Mississippi State. He was the coach at Florida from 2018-21.

"When you walk around these facilities and this campus, you can see that the athletic director here, Laird Veatch, and the boosters, they've done an amazing job putting the facilities together and making Memphis feel like a legitimate Power Five school," he said.

Memphis vs. Navy kicks off at 6:30 p.m. Thursday on ESPN.

