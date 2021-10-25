ESPN's College GameDay, Fox's Big Noon Kickoff teams coming to Michigan vs. MSU

The college football world will be focused on East Lansing this weekend.

As No. 6 Michigan football visits No. 7 Michigan State football on Saturday, the two biggest pregame shows in the sport will both be on hand for the game.

BIG TEN WINNERS AND LOSERS: Michigan vs. Michigan State steals the spotlight

ESPN's "College GameDay," long known for its on-site coverage, announced on Monday that it will be live outside Spartan Stadium for Saturday morning's coverage, beginning at 9 a.m.

"𝙏𝙃𝙄𝙎 𝙄𝙎 𝙎𝙋𝘼𝙍𝙏𝘼!"



We're heading to East Lansing for No. 6 @UMichFootball vs. No. 8 @MSU_Football LIVE from Ralph Young Field! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/3Gh5KVHHxb — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 25, 2021

Over the weekend, Fox's "Big Noon Kickoff" pregame show announced it, too, would be on hand for U-M vs. MSU. Fox will also broadcast the game, scheduled for a noon kickoff. The pregame will begin at 10 a.m.

TUCK LEAVIN'? Mel Tucker brushes off LSU coach rumors, says he's focused on Michigan

PRETTY PENNY: Looking for Michigan vs. MSU tickets? Prepare to spend hundreds

Fox's pregame show, featuring USC Heisman Trophy winners Reggie Bush and Matt Leinart, former Notre Dame quarterback Brady Quinn, ex-Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops and host Rob Stone, doesn't travel to a game site every week. And even so, it's very rare that this crew and the ESPN folks are at the same place on the same weekend.

The ESPN crew features Michigan legend and Heisman Trophy winner Desmond Howard, along with analysts Kirk Herbstreit, Lee Corso, David Pollack and host Rece Davis.

Story continues

According to college football reporter Chris Vannini, the TV crews will be relatively close, or at least on the south side of Spartan Stadium.

College GameDay and Big Noon Kickoff will be separated by a parking lot outside Spartan Stadium.



ESPN will be at Ralph Young Field and FOX will be at the Stem facility. How about a faceoff? pic.twitter.com/EkVfRZQ0su — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) October 25, 2021

One would assume the sets will be situated so that one show doesn't prominently feature the other in the background.

"College GameDay" has not been in the state of Michigan since Oct. 13, 2018, for Michigan vs. Wisconsin, then a top-15 matchup. They have not been in East Lansing since MSU vs. Oregon, a top-10 matchup, on Sept. 12, 2015.

Contact Kirkland Crawford: kcrawford@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @HiKirkHere.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan vs. Michigan State: ESPN College GameDay is coming