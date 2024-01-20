ESPN's College Gameday coming to Arkansas for Hogs' home game versus Kentucky

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The worldwide leader in sports is coming to Fayetteville next weekend.

ESPN's College Gameday will set up shop inside Bud Walton Arena Saturday, Jan. 27 with Arkansas basketball hosting Kentucky later that day. Tipoff between the Razorbacks and Wildcats is set for 5 p.m. CT and will be broadcast on ESPN.

College Gameday itself will air from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. CT on ESPN. Rece Davis, Seth Greenberg, Jay Williams and Jay Bilas are the four personalities that make up College Gameday's cast.

This will be College Gameday's first trip to Fayetteville for a basketball game. The football version of ESPN's premiere Saturday morning program last came to Fayetteville in 2006 for an Arkansas home game against Tennessee.

Arkansas enters Saturday's game against South Carolina 10-7 overall and 1-3 in the SEC. Kentucky is ranked No. 8 in the country with a 13-3 record.

