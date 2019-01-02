ESPN's BoogerMobile eliminated from NFL playoffs

ESPN analyst Booger McFarland’s sideline cart is out for ESPN’s Wild Card broadcast. (Photo by Daniel Dunn/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The new year is off to a great start, at least as far as many NFL viewers are concerned.

John Ourand of Sports Business Daily reported Wednesday that Booger McFarland will be in the booth for ESPN’s broadcast of the Indianapolis Colts vs. Houston Texas game during Wild Card weekend. He’ll join Joe Tessitore and Jason Witten while ditching the much beleaguered “BoogerMobile.”

‘BoogerMobile’ sent packing

The “BoogerMobile” was a sideline cart McFarland used as his perch for “Monday Night Football” games on the network. It never received overwhelming reviews, especially from those at the game whose views from expensive seats were blocked.

McFarland spent the final MNF game in Oakland in the booth for reasons officially listed as sloppy field conditions and inclement weather.

From SBJ:

ESPN was said to be so pleased with how the three-man booth worked for that Broncos-Raiders game, it decided to stick with the three-man booth for its only NFL playoff telecast.

ESPN broadcasts the Super Bowl internationally and will not use the cart for that telecast, either, per Awful Announcing. ESPN said, per SBJ, that no decision has been made on the cart for the 2019 NFL season. The three-man broadcast team is also expected to remain.

Twitter cheers the move

While some are a little sad to see it go, most were on the “good riddance” train.





+1 for 2019 already — Todd Olson (@tolson00) January 2, 2019





