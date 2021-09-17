ESPN's Booger McFarland ready to replace Florida State coach Mike Norvell with Deion Sanders

ESPN football analyst Booger McFarland says Deion Sanders coaching Florida State is "inevitable" at some point after the Seminoles' 0-2 start under Mike Norvell.

Sanders has led Jackson State to a 2-0 record heading into Saturday's game against Louisiana-Monroe.

"Doesn't it almost feel like Florida State and Deion Sanders are on a collision course?" McFarland said on "The ESPN College Football Podcast" with Kevin Negandhi on Wednesday.

"Exactly!" Negandhi said.

"Doesn't it almost feel like we're wasting time," McFarland said. "Deion is doing his thing, proving that he can run a program. He's proving that he can lead. And he may be the most famous Florida State alum ever. Doesn't it feel like they're on a collision course?

"I honestly wouldn't be surprised if in the next year or two they make that move."

Sanders played defensive back at Florida State from 1985-88. He then played in the NFL from 1989-2005.

In this March 28, 2017, file photo, SEC Network analyst Booger McFarland, right, broadcasts during Florida's NFL Pro Day in Gainesville, Fla.

"I was very skeptical about whether or not Deion wanted to coach," McFarland said. "But he's shown that he wants to do all the work. Yes, he's still flashy. He's still Coach Prime. And I think that as he gets more experience, he will continue to know when he can be Coach Prime, and when he has to be the coach of X, Y, Z — whatever that school is, because there's a difference.

"One, I'm promoting me and my brand. The other, I'm promoting the school in which I work for. ... You can promote your brand, I think, at Jackson State, but when you go to a Power Five school, it's about the school. I think Deion, he'll get all of that.

"But it just feels like, man, the inevitable is Florida State and Deion."

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Deion Sanders good option for Florida State to replace Mike Norvell