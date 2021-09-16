ESPN's Bart Scott will shave eyebrow off if 49ers lose to Eagles

ESPN analyst says he'll shave eyebrow if 49ers lose to Eagles originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Bart Scott is putting his eyebrow on the line in the Week 2 matchup when the 49ers face the Philadelphia Eagles.

During ESPN’s “Get Up” on Thursday, the former Pro Bowl linebacker-turned-analyst said, “I bet you that if the 49ers lose to the Philadelphia Eagles, I shave my eyebrow off, what say you?”

"If the 49ers lose to the Philadelphia Eagles, I'll shave my eyebrow off."

—@BartScott57 😳



Scott, or “Bartholomew,” as fellow analyst Damien Woody referred to him as, said the 49ers have been looking elite as of late, and any Eagles fans who might have already purchased Jalen Hurts jerseys, more than likely kept the tag on to return them later with the game they have ahead.

Woody, a former NFL Pro Bowler himself, said both teams will have elite guys at the defensive line, but after Scott made that bet, you could hear the production crew laughing in the background. But Scott said it with conviction.

The 49ers pulled out the win in Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, but just barely. The 49ers almost blew a 24-point fourth-quarter lead, and lost Jason Verrett and Raheem Mostert for the season -- and Dre Greenlaw for several weeks -- in the costly win.

Woody didn’t appear to take Scott’s bet, however.

The 49ers' defensive line could be receiving some reinforcements with the return of Javon Kinlaw, who was on the practice field Thursday afternoon, but his availability in Week 2 still remains in question after dealing with a right knee issue.

Either way, Scott better practice drawing on eyebrows, just in case the Eagles pull off the upset.

