ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Pacers trade: 'The league is stunned'

The NBA's reaction to the Indiana Pacers acquisition of point guard Tyrese Haliburton is universal, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

"Tyrese Haliburton was stunned," Wojnarowski said. "The league is stunned at this trade; the fact he was even available.

"A lot of teams' reaction was, If we knew we could get Haliburton, we'd have been knocking at the door in Sacramento. Everyone thought, including Haliburton, that he'd be the cornerstone for their future."

The Pacers traded two-time All-Star Domantas Sabonis, wings Justin Holiday and Jeremy Lamb and a second-round pick to the Kings for Haliburton, shooter Buddy Hield and center Tristan Thompson.

Haliburton is a 6-5 second-year point guard averaging 14.3 points and 7.4 assists while shooting 41.3% on 3-pointers this season.

"The fact (the Pacers) could get Tyrese Haliburton exceeded their expectations," said Wojnarowski, who broke the news on the trade. "This sped up the reshaping of their roster, makes their rebuild more of a reshaping."

Many thought Sabonis' trade value would be similar to Nikola Vucevic, who was dealt from Orlando to Chicago for Wendell Carter Jr., Otto Porter (an expiring contract), a 2021 first-round pick (Franz Wagner was selected) and a 2023 first-round pick at last year's trade deadline. While Orlando received three young assets in the deal (Carter, 22, is averaging 13.6 points and 10.2 rebounds this season; Wagner is scoring 15.7 points as a rookie); Haliburton is a better player than anyone the Magic received.

"How this trade came about and the decision to put (Haliburton) in it is stunning," Wojnarowski said.

