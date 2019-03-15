ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski believes the Bulls can challenge for a playoff spot as soon as next year originally appeared on nbcsportschicago.com

ESPN NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski recently discussed how much he believes in the Bulls rebuild. He stated that they have "come out of the other side of the trade deadline with a core of young players and a coach that they're ready to go forward with."

Woj focused on how the Bulls have a core of players that are 25 years old or younger in Otto Porter, Wendell Carter Jr., Lauri Markkanen and Zach LaVine.

Along with the roster itself, Woj focused on the fact that management is in full support of head coach Jim Boylen, who has helped improve the Bulls' overall toughness and team culture.

He also touted Jim Boylen's perception around the league as great tactician who is a great teacher as well. Woj of course brought up the fact that there is uncertainty surrounding whether or not Boylen will be the long-term coach, but certainly expects him to be the coach for next year (2019-2020 season).

With some solid additions in free agency to add experience to the Bulls' roster and shore up point guard and general depth issues, Wojnarowski said that he believes that the Bulls can be "challenging for a playoff spot in the East as soon as next year."