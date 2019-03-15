ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski believes the Bulls can challenge for a playoff spot as soon as next year

Michael Walton
NBC Sports Chicago
ESPN NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski recently discussed how much he believes in the Bulls rebuild. He stated that they have "come out of the other side of the trade deadline with a core of young players and a coach that they're ready to go forward with." And he also discussed how they make the playoffs sooner than many pundits expect.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski believes the Bulls can challenge for a playoff spot as soon as next year

ESPN NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski recently discussed how much he believes in the Bulls rebuild. He stated that they have "come out of the other side of the trade deadline with a core of young players and a coach that they're ready to go forward with." And he also discussed how they make the playoffs sooner than many pundits expect.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski believes the Bulls can challenge for a playoff spot as soon as next year originally appeared on nbcsportschicago.com

ESPN NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski recently discussed how much he believes in the Bulls rebuild. He stated that they have "come out of the other side of the trade deadline with a core of young players and a coach that they're ready to go forward with."

Woj focused on how the Bulls have a core of players that are 25  years old or younger in Otto PorterWendell Carter Jr., Lauri Markkanen and Zach LaVine.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

Along with the roster itself, Woj focused on the fact that management is in full support of  head coach Jim Boylen, who has helped improve the Bulls' overall toughness and team culture. 

He also touted Jim Boylen's perception around the league as great tactician who is a great teacher as well. Woj of course brought up the fact that there is uncertainty surrounding whether or not Boylen will be the long-term coach, but certainly expects him to be the coach for next year (2019-2020 season). 

With some solid additions in free agency to add experience to the Bulls' roster and shore up point guard and general depth issues, Wojnarowski said that he believes that the Bulls can be "challenging for a playoff spot in the East as soon as next year."

What to Read Next