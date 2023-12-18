ESPN's Adam Schefter offers take on Matt Eberflus' job security originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus has come under fire this season after many devastating losses, including Sunday’s defeat at the hands of the Cleveland Browns, but how is his job status being viewed on the national level?

Eberflus is now 8-23 in 31 games as the Bears’ head coach after Sunday’s loss to the Browns, which saw the team give up a 10-point lead and fail to convert on what would have been a game-saving Hail Mary as the clock hit zero.

During an appearance on ESPN’s “Pat McAfee Show,” insider Adam Schefter says that his understanding is that Eberflus has “won some support” from Bears management, but said that the fight to keep his job remains ongoing.

"The Chicago Bears played well yesterday and they had a chance to win that football game..



Matt Eberflus is fighting to keep his job and he has a chance to save his job" @AdamSchefter #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/c0kUMrUKwo — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 18, 2023

“My understanding going into the weekend with Eberflus is they had won two in a row, they had put together some strong performances,” he said. “They played very well yesterday. They had a real chance to win that game in Cleveland. I think he’s won some support here, and I think that he’s fighting to keep his job and he has a chance to save his job in Chicago.”

According to CBS Sports, the Bears have now lost three times this season when they’ve held a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter, tying the NFL record for those types of losses in a season.

The team led by 10 points over the Browns entering the fourth quarter Sunday, but Joe Flacco put up 212 passing yards in the fourth quarter to lead Cleveland to victory.

The 5-9 Bears, who are now guaranteed their third consecutive losing season, will next play Sunday afternoon when they take on the Arizona Cardinals at Soldier Field.

