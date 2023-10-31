ESPN writer breaks down LSU’s path to the playoffs

LSU enters Week 10 with a pivotal game against Alabama looming. LSU has suffered two losses this season, one to Florida State and one to Ole Miss.

Those two losses could prove to be very meaningful down the stretch as the Tigers work on a way to make the college football playoffs.

If LSU can beat Alabama this Saturday, the Tigers have a shot at playing for the SEC championship. They would have to win out against the rest of their SEC opponents, Florida and Texas A&M, and there would still be a three-way tie.

If Ole Miss can lose a conference game prior to the season-ending, that could help LSU a lot. Ole Miss has Texas A&M, Georgia and Mississippi State remaining on their conference slate. A loss to one of those teams would seal their fate.

Heather Dinich went on the Paul Finebaum show to explain LSU’s path to the playoffs.

I’ll just remind everybody that no two-loss team has ever made the College Football Playoff. That certainly doesn’t mean they can’t,” Dinich told Finebaum. “I’ll go back to LSU last year, and we were talking about them until they lost in the SEC championship game. So, I think that when you look at LSU defensively, they have some questions. Can they play better, more consistently down the stretch?

The odds may be small but it is possible.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire