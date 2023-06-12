ESPN: Where the Michigan defense ranks heading into the season

Michigan football didn’t just go 12-0 in the regular season last year just because of their persistent run attack that carved up the majority of the defenses it faced.

The Wolverines had — and should have again — a ferocious defense that has the ability to change the look to confuse the opposing offense. The Jesse Minter-led defense rotates in and out playmakers to keep the defense fresh and to wear the opposition down.

ESPN writers took a vote to determine the top 10 defenses in all of football heading into 2023. The Michigan defense came in at No. 2 in the voting right behind Georgia.

Losing Mazi Smith, Mike Morris, and DJ Turner — along with R.J. Moten to Florida — does sting, but Michigan bringing in defenders via the transfer portal and bringing back experienced playmakers from last season should make the Wolverines tough once again. Michigan had the No. 6 total defense in the country last year allowing 292 yards per game and the Wolverines allowed 16.1 points per game which made them the seventh-ranked scoring defense in the country.

Here are the top 10 defenses in college football according to ESPN:

