ESPN’s way-too-early preseason All-Americans for 2023

If way-too-early top 25 rankings for the 2023 season are now a thing of the past, then it is supposedly on to predicting the way-too-early preseason All-Americans for 2023. ESPN has released its list of the way-too-early 2023 All-Americans for next season, and one of Penn State’s top players coming back next fall made the cut.

Offensive tackle Olu Fashanu was the only Penn State player to make the list of way-too-early All-American predictions from ESPN. Fashanu was one of two Big Ten players on the offensive line to be highlighted by EPSN, with Michigan offensive guard Zak Zinter being the other.

Other Big Ten players on the offense include Michigan running back Blake Corum and Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. Illinois defensive tackle Jer’Zhan Newton was the only Big Ten player named on defense.

Here is what ESPN said about Fashanu;

Penn State has a talented nucleus of returnees on offense, and the 6-6, 308-pound Fashanu will be back for his redshirt junior season at left tackle. He was in his first full season as a starter a year ago and blossomed as both a pass protector and as a run-blocker. There was some thought that Fashanu might turn pro, but he said he had unfinished business with the Nittany Lions. He gives quarterback Drew Allar much-needed comfort on his blind side as Allar takes over the starting quarterback duties.

Fashanu surprised many in the NFL draft community when he announced he would be returning to Penn State for another season in 2023. Fashanu had been viewed as a potential first-round draft pick in the scouting community, so his decision to return for another season with Penn State threw a few curveballs at the mock drafts. It also gives Fashanu a chance to improve his draft stock to be an earlier first-round draft pick possibility, but it also could be a risk for his draft outlook.

Either way, Penn State is getting back a big piece on the offensive line to help protect Drew Allar and allow the running duo of Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen continue to shine on the ground in 2023.

