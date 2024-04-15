ESPN to be on site with Vikings for draft coverage

The Minnesota Vikings are one of the more intriguing teams in this year’s NFL draft. Because of that, ESPN will be on site for the three-day event.

The worldwide leader in sports will be on site with a total of six teams, they announced on Monday. The teams will be the Chicago Bears, Washington Commanders, New York Giants, New England Patriots, Denver Broncos, and of course the Vikings.

Those teams are expected to be big movers and impact players on the draft as a whole, which explains why ESPN handed out those assignments. Jeff Darlington was assigned to cover the Vikings on-location, so he will be a must-follow for fans as they wait to see what the team does with its two first-round picks.

Will we see them trade them and more to a team to make a quarterback selection? Will they stay pat and fill out a winning roster to support Sam Darnold? In ten days, we will finally have answers.

