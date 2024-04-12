ESPN: USF Football’s Golesh among ‘coaches who will define the next decade’

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) —On the eve of USF Football’s spring game, and following the greatest 1-year improvement record in program history, USF Football Head Coach Alex Golesh has been named to an ESPN list of “30 coaches who will define the next decade of college football.”

The list, compiled by ESPN writer Bill Connelly, names coaches across six categories that will help shape the college game. Golesh was named among the “most exciting younger head coaches,” three of which came from the American Athletic Conference.

“After coaching for the diverse duo of Matt Campbell and Josh Heupel, he landed his first head-coaching job last year at age 38 and immediately crushed it”. The story went on, “… after going a combined 4-29 from 2020 to 2022, USF leaped to 7-6 last season…crushing Syracuse 45-0 in the Boca Raton Bowl. His track record isn’t extensive, so putting him here is a risk, but what a first impression he made,” Connelly wrote.

On Saturday, the 2024 edition of the Bulls will take the field at Corbett Stadium

on the USF campus for the spring game. Golesh has multiple standout

returning players for the 2024 season including QB Byrum Brown, WR Sean Atkins,

RB Kelley Joiner, DE Tramel Logan and OL Mike Lofton.

A capacity crowd is expected, and publicly available tickets were sold out earlier

in the week. The game will be broadcast on 102.5 FM and Bulls Unlimited digital radio.

The first home game of the season is against Bethune Cookman on Saturday, August 31. Season tickets for the 2024 USF football season at Raymond James Stadium are on sale now at gousfbulls.com.

