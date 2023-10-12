ESPN updates Texas A&M’s FPI ranking ahead of road matchup vs. Tennessee

Before Texas A&M (4-2, 2-1 SEC) heads on the road to face No. 19 Tennessee (4-1, 1-1 SEC), it’s worth checking in on how ESPN’s FPI model has assessed the Aggies through six weeks of action.

The Maroon and White are fresh off a close 26-20 loss to No. 11 Alabama, but a victory in Week 7 would keep their division hopes alive in what has proven to be a wide-open SEC West. Despite being handed their first loss of conference play, it appears that ESPN’s model isn’t too shaken regarding how the Aggies stack up versus the football landscape.

Here’s the latest breakdown of how the Aggies stack up in ESPN’s FPI power rankings, including the strength of the current record, as well as offense and defensive efficiency.

Overall ranking: No. 15 (+1)

The Aggies’ 16.2 FPI moved them up one spot to No. 15 in ESPN’s rankings. So, does losing work? If anything, ESPN’s model likely considers the Maroon and White’s continued track record on the defensive side of the ball, which coincidentally saw a rise this week. Nonetheless, if A&M wants to move forward in these rankings, they must also rack up wins.

Strength of Record: No. 33 (-10)

Dropping to 4-2 and getting handed your first loss of conference play is bound to knock you down a few spots in the strength of record department. However, losing to an 11th-ranked Alabama team is not a nightmare scenario. The fact that the Aggies still rank firmly in the top 50 speaks to ESPN’s model respecting their resume so far through Week 6.

Offensive efficiency: 71.1 (No. 24)

A&M’s offensive efficiency dropped two spots to No. 24 after Week 6, which was to be expected after managing just 20 points against the Crimson Tide last week. When head coach Jimbo Fisher willingly notes that they left points on the field, you know ESPN’s model is warranted in its calculations. A&M was held to under 30 points for just the second time this season, so by no means is all hope lost.

Defensive efficiency: 78.8 (No. 14)

A&M’s defensive efficiency bumped up one spot to No. 14, which is a testament to their effort against Alabama in Week 6. The Maroon and White totaled six sacks on Jalen Milroe and eight tackles for loss against the Crimson Tide last week. D.J. Durkin’s unit continues to play lights out, and they’ll need to show up once again on the road at Neyland Stadium.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire