ESPN updates its SP+ Rankings. Where is Ohio State after offensive explosion vs. Toledo?

One of the most interesting metrics we like to follow that correlates to a college football team’s strength and talent is ESPN’s SP+ rankings (subscription required) by ESPN’s Bill Connelly. The model has heaped some love on Ohio State over the last few years and we like to see where things stand from year-to-year, month to month, and week to week.

Early on before the season, the SP+ was bullish on the Buckeyes. And it makes sense because the model takes into account things like historical performance of recent years, recruiting, and returning talent. That’s always going to bode well for a program like OSU. But since the season started, Ohio State has dropped a wee bit in the SP+. But what goes into the ratings, bleeps, and bloops of the model?

According to ESPN:

“The SP+ is intended to be predictive and forward-facing. It is not a resume ranking that gives credit for big wins or particularly brave scheduling — no good predictive system is. It is simply a measure of the most sustainable and predictable aspects of football. If you’re lucky or unimpressive in a win, your rating will probably fall. If you’re strong and unlucky in a loss, it will probably rise.”

OK. Kind of makes sense, right? Ohio State wasn’t entirely impressive against Notre Dame, looked a bit better against Arkansas State, and then blew the doors off of Toledo.

But where are the Buckeyes after that 77-point output? Here is what the newly released top 25 of the SP+ looks like, with Ohio State still very near the top.

Baylor Bears (2-1)

Baylor Bears helmet

SP+ Overall Score

14.1

Michigan State Spartans (2-1)

Michigan State Spartans helmet

SP+ Overall Score

14.5

Mississippi State Bulldogs (2-1)

Mississippi State Bulldogs helmet

SP+ Overall Score

14.5

LSU Tigers (2-1)

LSU Tigers

LSU Tigers helmet

SP+ Overall Score

14.6

Arkansas Razorbacks (3-0)

Arkansas Razorbacks helmet

SP+ Overall Score

14.8

Oregon Ducks (2-1)

Oregon Ducks helmet

SP+ Overall Score

14.8

NC State Wolfpack (3-0)

NC State Wolfpack helmet

SP+ Overall Score

15.9

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (1-2)

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Notre Dame Fighting Irish helmet

SP+ Overall Score

15.9

Cincinnati Bearcats (2-1)

Cincinnati Bearcats helmet

SP+ Overall Score

16.4

Minnesota Golden Gophers (3-0)

Minnesota Golden Gophers helmet

SP+ Overall Score

16.8

Wisconsin Badgers (2-1)

Wisconsin Badgers helmet

SP+ Overall Score

17.2

Texas Longhorns (2-1)

Texas Longhorns helmet

SP+ Overall Score

17.4

Oklahoma State (3-0)

Oklahoma State helmet

SP+ Overall Score

17.6

Utah Utes (2-1)

Utah Utes

Utah Utes helmet

SP+ Overall Score

18.0

Texas A&M Aggies (2-1)

Texas A&M Aggies helmet

SP+ Overall Score

18.2

Kentucky Wildcats (3-0)

Kentucky Wildcats helmet

SP+ Overall Score

18.5

Penn State Nittany Lions (3-0)

Penn State Nittany Lions helmet

SP+ Overall Score

18.8

Tennessee Volunteers (3-0)

Tennessee Volunteers helmet

SP+ Overall Score

20.8

Clemson Tigers (3-0)

Clemson Tigers helmet

SP+ Overall Score

21.4

Ole Miss Rebels (3-0)

Ole Miss Rebels helmet

SP+ Overall Score

21.9

Michigan Wolverines (3-0)

Michigan Wolverines

Michigan Wolverines helmet

SP+ Overall Score

25.4

Oklahoma Sooners (3-0)

Oklahoma Sooners helmet

SP+ Overall Score

26.1

Ohio State Buckeyes (3-0)

Ohio State Buckeyes

Ohio State Buckeyes helmet

SP+ Overall Score

30.0

Alabama Crimson Tide (3-0)

Alabama Crimson Tide helmet

SP+ Overall Score

32.2

Georgia Bulldogs (3-0)

Georgia Bulldogs helmet

SP+ Overall Score

33.5

