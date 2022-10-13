ESPN updates predictions for remaining Notre Dame regular season games

Notre Dame has been a prime example of a team improving as the season has gone as the Irish have won three straight games following their 0-2 start to the year. As the Irish have played better the computer models that are based solely on numbers and statistics instead of the old “eye-test” or anything of the sort are taking notice.

ESPN’s power ratings model, known as Football Power Index, was updated this week and now has Notre Dame listed as a top-15 team nationally, a far cry from where they were just a month ago.

Here is the updated chances FPI gives Notre Dame in each of their seven remaining regular season games following the 28-20 victory over BYU in the Shamrock Series contest.FPI Odds of Notre Dame win: 92.7% (Down 0.4 from last week)

Oct. 15 vs. Stanford

Week 7 vs. Stanford

FPI Odds of Notre Dame win: 90%(Up 0.5% from last week)

Oct. 22 vs. UNLV

FPI Odds of Notre Dame win: 95.1% (Up 2.4% from last week)

Oct. 29 at Syracuse

Week 9 at Syracuse

FPI Odds of Notre Dame win: 56.4% (Up 0.4% from last week)

Nov. 5 vs. Clemson

Week 10 vs. Clemson

FPI Odds of Notre Dame win: 35.0% (Down 0.7% from last week)

Nov. 12 vs. Navy (Baltimore)

Week 11 vs. Navy (Baltimore)

FPI Odds of Notre Dame win: 91.2% (Down 2.6% from last week)

Nov. 19 vs. Boston College

Week 12 vs. Boston College

FPI Odds of Notre Dame win: 94.3% (Up 0.6% from last week)

Nov. 26 at USC

Week 13 at USC

FPI Odds of Notre Dame win: 31.0% (Up 1% from last week)

Notre Dame FPI Note 1 of 4: Irish move up

Notre Dame’s win over a solid BYU team moved them up to 15th in the rankings, three spots higher than a week ago.

Notre Dame FPI Note 2 of 4: A chance to win out!

Notre Dame’s chances of winning out and finishing the season 10-2 are improving.

Slightly.

OK, very slightly.

FPI now gives the Irish a 4.6% chance of winning out after giving them a 3.0% shot a week ago.

Notre Dame FPI Note 3 of 4: Bowl nearly a guarantee

Things can change fairly quickly in college football. One day you’re in the penthouse and the next you’re in the outhouse or vice versa. At 0-2 with a home loss to Marshall a bowl appearance wasn’t a guarantee for Notre Dame fans. After winning three in a row and getting to 3-2 though, it’s certainly looking that way now as FPI gives the Irish a 99.5% chance of getting the necessary six wins.

Notre Dame FPI Note 4 of 4: Ultimate record projection

As you saw above, Notre Dame is favored in six of its final eight contests according to ESPN’s FPI. The math works out to give Notre Dame a current projected record of 7.9-4.1, which is 0.3 more wins than a week ago. Obviously you can’t win part of a game so with some rounding we see the most likely outcome for the Irish is 8-4, at least according to this system.

