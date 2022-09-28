ESPN updates Ohio State, other contenders chances of making CFP after Week 4. Things are looking up.

The Ohio State football team looks to be getting its act together after some first-game mild struggles against Notre Dame — at least offensively.

Since then, OSU is averaging just over 60 points and 613 yards of total offense. I read in a college football for dummies book that those numbers are pretty good. And while the defense has given up a few big plays, when the first unit is in there, there is noticeable improvement and ability, something Ohio State needs if it wants to make the College Football Playoff and have a shot at being the last team standing at the end.

Speaking of that, ESPN likes to keep track of FBS college football teams and their chances of making it into the CFP after every week of action is complete. Ohio State started out well over an 80% chance in the preseason, but dipped a bit after the game with Toledo for reasons we’ll never know. I mean, we love the ESPN Allstate Playoff Predictor, but who knows what kind of special ingredients go into its metrics and rating casserole that determine these sorts of things?

Regardless, though the Buckeyes’ chances of dropped to 67% according to the ESPN sorcery last week, they are back up after the public flogging administered to Wisconsin this past week, in combination with the results we saw with other teams across the country.

Here is where Ohio State and other playoff contenders stand with their chances of making the College Football Playoff after Week 4 according to the ESPN Playoff Predictor.

Note: ESPN only publishes chances for teams that have a greater than 2% chance of being a part of all the fun. Because of that, there are only 15 teams represented this week.

Washington Huskies (4-0)

Nov 23, 2018; Pullman, WA, USA; Washington Huskies helmet sits during a football game against the Washington State Cougars in the second half at Martin Stadium. Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN’s chances of making the CFP

4% (⇑)

Last Week

3%

Texas Longhorns (2-2)

Apr 24, 2021; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns helmet lays on the field after the Orange-White Texas Spring Game at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN’s chances of making the CFP

4% (⇓)

Last Week

16%

LSU Tigers (3-1)

LSU Tigers (3-1)

Oct 6, 2018; Gainesville, FL, USA; A detailed view of LSU Tigers football helmets against the Florida Gators during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN’s chances of making the CFP

4% (⇑)

Last Week

NR

Oklahoma Sooners (3-1)

Oklahoma helmets are seen before a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the West Virginia Mountaineers at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. Oklahoma won 16-13. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

ESPN’s chances of making the CFP

5% (⇓)

Last Week

18%

Ole Miss Rebels (4-0)

Oct. 12, 2019; Columbia, MO, USA; A general view of a Mississippi Rebels helmet during the game against the Missouri Tigers at Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field. Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN’s chances of making the CFP

6% (⇓)

Last Week

13%

Tennessee Volunteers (4-0)

Nov 23, 2019; Columbia, MO, USA; A general view of a Tennessee Volunteers helmet during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field. Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN’s chances of making the CFP

7% (⇓)

Last Week

13%

Utah Utes (3-1)

Utah Utes (3-1)

Sept. 14, 2019; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; A general view of the helmet worn by Utah Utes quarterback Tyler Huntley (1) against the Idaho State Bengals at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN’s chances of making the CFP

7% (⇑)

Last Week

3%

Penn State Nittany Lions (4-0)

Nov 16, 2013; University Park, PA, USA; General view of a Penn State Nittany Lions helmet prior to the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Beaver Stadium. Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN’s chances of making the CFP

10% (⇓)

Last Week

15%

Minnesota Golden Gophers (4-0)

Nov 10, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; A general view of a Minnesota Golden Gophers helmets before a game against the Purdue Boilermakers at TCF Bank Stadium. Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN’s chances of making the CFP

10% (⇑)

Last Week

NR

USC Trojans (4-0)

Dec 29, 2017; Arlington, TX, USA; General overall view of the 2017 Cotton Bowl logo on the back of the helmet of Southern California Trojans long snapper Jake Olson at AT&T Stadium. Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN’s chances of making the CFP

27% (⇑)

Last Week

20%

Michigan Wolverines (4-0)

Michigan Wolverines (4-0)

Nov 18, 2017; Madison, WI, USA; An Michigan Wolverines helmet during the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN’s chances of making the CFP

30% (⇓)

Last Week

31%

Clemson Tigers (4-0)

The Clemson football helmet near the Fiesta Bowl trophy at the coaches’ press conference in Scottsdale, Arizona Friday, December 27, 2019. Clemson Fans Fiesta Bowl Coaches Conference

ESPN’s chances of making the CFP

43% (⇑)

Last Week

36%

Georgia Bulldogs (4-0)

Dec 12, 2020; Columbia, Missouri, USA; A detailed view of a Georgia Bulldogs helmet during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN’s chances of making the CFP

73% (⇓)

Last Week

80%

Ohio State Buckeyes (4-0)

Ohio State Buckeyes (4-0)

Ohio State Buckeyes helmets with the word “Equality” sit on the sidelines before an NCAA Division I football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

ESPN’s chances of making the CFP

78% (⇑)

Last Week

67%

Alabama Crimson Tide (4-0)

Jul 18, 2018; Atlanta, GA, USA; An Alabama Crimson Tide helmet is shown on the main stage during SEC football media day at the College Football Hall of Fame. Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN’s chances of making the CFP

85% (⇑)

Last Week

76%

