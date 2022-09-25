ESPN updates Ohio State’s chances of winning each remaining game after Week 4

It’s that time again. Each week we update what the ESPN matchup predictor says about the remaining games on the Ohio State football schedule. Not only is it interesting to see whether or not OSU is favored in each game, but it’s more compelling to see which way the percentage chances of winning move after all the results from the previous week.

We’re probably not spoiling anything by telling you that Ohio State is still favored in every single regular season matchup, but you may be surprised by which games are now moving more towards being in peril than others.

So, here we go — here’s the latest look on the chances of the Buckeyes winning each of its remaining games through the big titanic tussle with Michigan at the end of the year according to the ESPN FPI.

Saturday, Oct. 1, vs. Rutgers

Nov 20, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; A detailed view of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights football helmets during a warmup prior to the game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Ohio Stadium (Columbus, Ohio)

Predicted Winner: Ohio State

Buckeyes Win Probability: 98.3% (up from 97.6% last week)

All-Time Series: OSU leads 8-0

Projected running record: 5-0

Saturday, Oct. 8, at Michigan State

Michigan State quarterback Payton Thorne (10) hands the ball to running back Jarek Broussard (3) during the first half at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Spartan Stadium (East Lansing, Michigan)

Predicted Winner: Ohio State

Buckeyes Win Probability: 87.7% (up from 79.1% last week)

All-Time Series: OSU leads 35-15

Projected running record: 6-0

Saturday, Oct. 22, vs. Iowa

Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras (7) stands with teammates tight end Bryce Schulte (48) and defensive back Riley Moss (33) after an NCAA college football game in the Vrbo Citrus Bowl against Kentucky, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Ohio Stadium (Columbus, Ohio)

Predicted Winner: Ohio State

Buckeyes Win Probability: 94.8% (down from 95.4% last week)

All-Time Series: OSU leads 46-15-3

Projected running record: 7-0

Saturday, Oct. 29, at Penn State

STATE COLLEGE, PA – SEPTEMBER 25: PJ Mustipher #97 of the Penn State Nittany Lions celebrates with teammates after recording a sack against the Villanova Wildcats during the first half at Beaver Stadium on September 25, 2021, in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Beaver Stadium (State College, Pennsylvania)

Predicted Winner: Ohio State

Buckeyes Win Probability: 73.9% (up from 68.8% last week)

All-Time Series: OSU leads 22-14

Projected running record: 8-0

Saturday, Nov. 5, at Northwestern

Oct 30, 2021; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Ryan Hilinski (12) passes the football in the first half against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Ryan Field. Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

Ryan Field (Evanston, Illinois)

Predicted Winner: Ohio State

Buckeyes Win Probability: 98.4% (up from 98.0% last week)

All-Time Series: OSU leads 64-14-1

Projected running record: 9-0

Saturday, Nov. 12, vs. Indiana

Indiana Hoosiers head coach Tom Allen watches from the sideline during the fourth quarter of the NCAA football game at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind. on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. Ohio State won 54-7. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Ohio Stadium (Columbus, Ohio)

Predicted Winner: Ohio State

Buckeyes Win Probability: 97.9% (up from 97.8% last week)

All-Time Series: OSU leads 77-12-5

Projected running record: 10-0

Saturday, Nov. 19, at Maryland

Nov 20, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; *Maryland Terrapins quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa (3) throws from the pocket against the Michigan Wolverines during the first half at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Maryland Stadium (College Park, Maryland)

Predicted Winner: Ohio State

Buckeyes Win Probability: 84.6% (down from 84.7% last week)

All-Time Series: OSU leads 7-0

Projected running record: 11-0

Saturday, Nov. 26, vs. Michigan

Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Ohio Stadium (Columbus, Ohio)

Predicted Winner: Ohio State

Buckeyes Win Probability: 78.8% (up from 73.4% last week)

All-Time Series: OSU trails 51-59-6

Projected Final Regular Season record: 12-0

