ESPN updates Ohio State’s chances of winning each remaining regular season game after Week 8

The Ohio State football team came off its bye week and administered a public flogging of the Iowa Hawkeyes on Saturday, winning easily and handily 54-10.

Seven games into the season and it’s pretty clear all of the goals Ohio State had at the beginning of the campaign are still in play, including a Big Ten championship and a potential berth into the College Football Playoff. But with the season a little more than half the way over, OSU has to finish the deal.

ESPN updates its matchup predictor for every game for every Football Bowl Subdivision team every week and we like to follow. It’s time to check in again after a week in which Michigan rested and recuperated, while next week’s opponent, Penn State, had quite the bounce-back performance to prepare itself for the Buckeyes to visit next week.

Have any of the percentages changed? Is Ohio State still favored to win all of its games in the regular season? Here’s what the ESPN FPI says about each of the remaining games on the Buckeyes’ schedule the rest of the way.

Saturday, Oct. 29, at Penn State

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

How it all breaks down

Venue | Beaver Stadium (State College, Pennsylvania)

Predicted Winner | Ohio State

Buckeyes Win Probability | 79.6% (⇓ from 83.1%)

All-Time Series | OSU leads 22-14

Projected running record: 8-0

Saturday, Nov. 5, at Northwestern

Sep 10, 2022; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats head coach Pat Fitzgerald looks on during the first quarter against the Duke Blue Devils at Ryan Field. Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

How it all breaks down

Venue | Ryan Field (Evanston, Illinois)

Predicted Winner | Ohio State

Buckeyes Win Probability | 98.4% (⇓ from 98.7%)

All-Time Series | OSU leads 64-14-1

Projected running record: 9-0

Saturday, Nov. 12, vs. Indiana

Credit: USA TODAY Sports

How it all breaks down

Venue | Ohio Stadium (Columbus, Ohio)

Predicted Winner | Ohio State

Buckeyes Win Probability | 98.5% (⇑ from 98.3%)

All-Time Series |OSU leads 77-12-5

Projected running record: 10-0

Saturday, Nov. 19, at Maryland

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

How it all breaks down

Venue | Maryland Stadium (College Park, Maryland)

Predicted Winner | Ohio State

Buckeyes Win Probability | 88.5% (⇑ from 86.2%)

All-Time Series | OSU leads 7-0

Projected running record: 11-0

Saturday, Nov. 26, vs. Michigan

Oct 8, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh yells during the second half against the Indiana Hoosiers at Memorial Stadium. Wolverines won 31 to 10. Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

How it all breaks down

Venue | Ohio Stadium (Columbus, OH)

Predicted Winner | Ohio State

Buckeyes Win Probability | 75.7% (⇑ from 75.1%)

All-Time Series |OSU trails 51-59-6

Projected Final Regular Season record: 12-0

