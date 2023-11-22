ESPN updates matchup predictor for Iowa at Nebraska

The Iowa Hawkeyes close their regular season at Nebraska with a chance to make some program history if they can reclaim the Heroes Trophy.

Though their path to the Big Ten Championship game is already sewed up, the Hawkeyes want to collect a 10th win on the season and avenge their loss versus the Huskers a season ago. If Iowa beats Nebraska, the Hawkeyes would claim their 11th season with 10 or more wins in program history.

It would represent the eighth time they would have won 10 or more games under the direction of head football coach Kirk Ferentz and just the seventh time in program history that Iowa would have won 10 or more games in the regular season alone.

Iowa had also beaten Nebraska seven times in a row before dropping last season’s contest, 24-17, in an upset loss from Kinnick Stadium where the Hawkeyes could have clinched the Big Ten West outright.

One of the key storylines a season ago was how the injury bug affected Iowa versus Nebraska. The Hawkeyes lost both starting quarterback Spencer Petras and star cornerback Cooper DeJean to injury in the first quarter.

DeJean’s replacement, then-freshman TJ Hall, was beaten twice by Husker receiver Trey Palmer for touchdowns of 87 and 18 yards. Of course, Iowa will be playing this year’s game against Nebraska minus DeJean as well.

Redshirt freshman cornerback Deshaun Lee is slated to start opposite junior cornerback Jermari Harris. Freshman John Nestor and sophomore Deavin Hilson are listed as the respective backups for each.

How will that impact things in this battle for the Heroes Trophy? ESPN’s updated matchup predictor gives Iowa a 61% chance to top Nebraska. That’s actually a modest increase from the 59.3% ESPN’s matchup predictor gave Iowa to beat Nebraska two weeks ago before the Rutgers game.

It’s also a 4% increase from the 57% that ESPN’s matchup predictor gave Iowa to beat Nebraska all the way back in its July preseason update.

Kickoff is slated for 11 a.m. CT on this Friday, Nov. 24 on CBS from Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.

