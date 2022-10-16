ESPN updates college football rankings after EPIC Week 7

Regardless of the time of year, Saturday’s are the best days but even those have ones that are better than others.

Take fall for example. Those who attend the church of college football know that although a Saturday in the spring may be great, those in the fall are all that much better.

Then annually you have that one special Saturday where things are only that much more special.

That much crazier.

That much more insane.

That perfect.

That’s what Saturday, October 15, 2022 was in the world of college football as Tennessee’s thrilling 52-49 victory over Alabama was as crazy as the sport gets, but was just one of several insane games with an impact on the College Football Playoff.

ESPN has updated their Football Power Index following the Saturday for the ages and it goes as follows:

North Carolina (6-1)

Jaylynn Nash-USA TODAY Sports

NC State Wolfpack (5-2)

Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Mississippi State (5-2)

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Purdue (5-2)

USA TODAY Sports

Cincinnati (5-1)

Syndication: The Enquirer

Illinois (6-1)

Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Texas (5-2)

Austin American Statesman

Kentucky (5-2)

USA TODAY Sports

Penn State (5-1)

Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Syracuse (6-0)

Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas State (5-1)

(AP Photo/Nate Billings)

Utah (5-2)

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Oregon (5-1)

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Wake Forest (5-1)

Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma State (5-1)

Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

USC (6-1)

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama (6-1)

USA TODAY Sports

UCLA (6-0)

Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

TCU (6-0)

Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

Ole Miss (7-0)

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Clemson (7-0)

Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan (7-0)

Detroit Free Press

Tennessee (6-0)

The Knoxville News Sentinel

Georgia (7-0)

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Ohio State (6-0)

The Columbus Dispatch

