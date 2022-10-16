ESPN updates college football rankings after EPIC Week 7
Regardless of the time of year, Saturday’s are the best days but even those have ones that are better than others.
Take fall for example. Those who attend the church of college football know that although a Saturday in the spring may be great, those in the fall are all that much better.
Then annually you have that one special Saturday where things are only that much more special.
That much crazier.
That much more insane.
That perfect.
That’s what Saturday, October 15, 2022 was in the world of college football as Tennessee’s thrilling 52-49 victory over Alabama was as crazy as the sport gets, but was just one of several insane games with an impact on the College Football Playoff.
ESPN has updated their Football Power Index following the Saturday for the ages and it goes as follows:
North Carolina (6-1)
NC State Wolfpack (5-2)
Mississippi State (5-2)
Purdue (5-2)
Cincinnati (5-1)
Illinois (6-1)
Texas (5-2)
Kentucky (5-2)
Penn State (5-1)
Syracuse (6-0)
Kansas State (5-1)
Utah (5-2)
Oregon (5-1)
Wake Forest (5-1)
Oklahoma State (5-1)
USC (6-1)
Alabama (6-1)
UCLA (6-0)
TCU (6-0)
Ole Miss (7-0)
Clemson (7-0)
Michigan (7-0)
Tennessee (6-0)
Georgia (7-0)
Ohio State (6-0)
