ESPN updates its college football power rankings after Week 9. Where is Ohio State after the Penn State win?

As we continue on for the college football season, we’re now through Week 9. Some of the same teams that were expected to be at the top and started there have remained there, but there have definitely been some surprises like there always are in this grand sport.

Each week, ESPN produces a list of college football power rankings that change based on performance, and the “worldwide leader” is at it again with its updated power rankings after Week 9.

Teams like Ohio State, Michigan, Georgia, and Tennessee continued to roll on Saturday, while teams like Oklahoma State and Wake Forest failed to impress.

Here is how ESPN sees the landscape of college football after Week 9 with its updated power rankings.

Liberty Flames (7-1)

Sep 17, 2022; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Liberty Flames wide receiver Demario Douglas (3) runs with the ball after his catch against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the second half at Truist Field. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week

IDLE

Up Next

at Arkansas

UCF Knights (6-2)

Aug 29, 2019; Orlando, FL, USA; UCF Knights mascot performs for the crowd prior to the game against the Florida A&M Rattlers at Spectrum Stadium. Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week

Won vs. Cincinnati, 25-21

Up Next

at Memphis

Oregon State Beavers (6-2)

Jul 29, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; A detailed view of Oregon State Beavers helmet during Pac-12 Media Day at Novo Theater. Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week

IDLE

Up Next

at Washington

Syracuse Orange (6-2)

Sep 16, 2017; Syracuse, NY, USA; General view of a Syracuse Orange helmet on the turf prior to the game against the Central Michigan Chippewas at the Carrier Dome. Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week

Lost vs. Notre Dame, 41-24

Up Next

at Pitt

NC State Wolfpack (6-2)

Nov 13, 2021; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; A North Carolina State Wolfpack helmet seen on the sideline during the second half against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Truist Field. Credit: William Howard-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week

Won vs. Virginia Tech, 22-21

Up Next

vs. Wake Forest

Tulane Green Wave (7-1)

Oct 31, 2014; New Orleans, LA, USA; The mascot for the Tulane Green Wave runs onto the field during their game against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the fourth quarter at Yulman Stadium. Cincinnati won, 38-14. Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week

IDLE

Up Next

at Tulsa

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (6-2)

Sept. 30, 2017; Winston-Salem, NC, USA; A closeup view of a Wake Forest Demon Deacons helmet during the game against the Florida State Seminoles at BB&T Field. Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week

Lost at Louisville, 48-21

Up Next

at NC State

LSU Tigers (6-2)

Oct 6, 2018; Gainesville, FL, USA; A detailed view of LSU Tigers football helmets against the Florida Gators during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week

IDLE

Up Next

vs. Alabama

Penn State Nittany Lions (6-2)

Nov 16, 2013; University Park, PA, USA; General view of a Penn State Nittany Lions helmet prior to the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Beaver Stadium. Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week

Lost vs. Ohio State, 44-31

Up Next

at Indiana

Oklahoma State Cowboys (6-2)

Jan 1, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of an Oklahoma State Cowboys helmet during the 2022 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week

Lost at Kansas State, 48-0

Up Next

at Kansas

North Carolina Tar Heels (7-1)

Oct 30, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; A detailed view of a North Carolina Tar Heels football helmet during warmups before the game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week

Won vs. Pitt, 42-24

Up Next

at Virginia

Illinois Fighting Illini (7-1)

Dec. 30, 2019; Santa Clara, California, USA; General view of the Illinois Fighting Illini helmet during the second quarter against California Golden Bears at Levi’s Stadium. Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week

Won at Nebraska, 26-9

Up Next

vs. Michigan State

Kansas State Wildcats (6-2)

Nov 6, 2021; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; A general view of a Kansas State Wildcats helmet against the Kansas Jayhawks during the second half at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week

Won vs. Oklahoma State, 48-0

Up Next

vs. Texas

Utah Utes (6-2)

Sept. 14, 2019; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; A general view of the helmet worn by Utah Utes quarterback Tyler Huntley (1) against the Idaho State Bengals at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week

Won at Washington State, 21-17

Up Next

vs. Arizona

Ole Miss Rebels (8-1)

Oct. 12, 2019; Columbia, MO, USA; A general view of a Mississippi Rebels helmet during the game against the Missouri Tigers at Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field. Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week

Won at Texas A&M, 31-28

Up Next

IDLE

UCLA Bruins (7-1)

Sep 25, 2014; Tempe, AZ, USA; Detailed view of UCLA Bruins helmets on the sidelines against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Sun Devil Stadium. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week

Won vs. Stanford, 38-13

Up Next

at Arizona State

USC Trojans (7-1)

Dec 29, 2017; Arlington, TX, USA; General overall view of the 2017 Cotton Bowl logo on the back of the helmet of Southern California Trojans long snapper Jake Olson at AT&T Stadium. Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week

Won at Arizona, 45-37

Up Next

vs. Cal

Oregon Ducks (7-1)

An “End racism” sticker joins the American Flag on the helmets of Oregon players Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Last Week

Won at Cal, 42-24

Up Next

at Colorado

Alabama Crimson Tide (7-1)

Jul 18, 2018; Atlanta, GA, USA; An Alabama Crimson Tide helmet is shown on the main stage during SEC football media day at the College Football Hall of Fame. Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week

IDLE

Up Next

at LSU

TCU Horned Frogs (8-0)

Jul 14, 2022; Arlington, TX, USA; A view of the TCU Horned Frogs helmet logo during the Big 12 Media Day at AT&T Stadium. Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week

Won at West Virginia, 41-31

Up Next

vs. Texas Tech

Clemson Tigers (8-0)

The Clemson football helmet near the Fiesta Bowl trophy at the coaches’ press conference in Scottsdale, Arizona Friday, December 27, 2019. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Last Week

IDLE

Up Next

at Notre Dame

Michigan Wolverines (8-0)

Dec 30, 2016; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; A Michigan Wolverines football helmet sits on the field prior to the game between the Florida State Seminoles and the Michigan Wolverines at Hard Rock Stadium. Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week

Won vs. Michigan State, 29-7

Up Next

at Rutgers

Georgia Bulldogs (8-0)

Dec 12, 2020; Columbia, Missouri, USA; A detailed view of a Georgia Bulldogs helmet during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week

Won vs. Florida, 42-20

Up Next

vs. Tennessee

Tennessee Volunteers (8-0)

Nov 23, 2019; Columbia, MO, USA; A general view of a Tennessee Volunteers helmet during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field. Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week

Won vs. Kentucky, 4-6

Up Next

at Georgia

Ohio State Buckeyes (8-0)

Oct. 1, 2022; Columbus; A sticker-laden Ohio State Buckeyes helmet sits on the turf during warmups before Saturday’s game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in Columbus. Barbara Perenic/Columbus Dispatch

Last Week

Won at Penn State, 44-31

Up Next

at Northwestern

