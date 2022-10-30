ESPN updates its college football power rankings after Week 9. Where is Ohio State after the Penn State win?
As we continue on for the college football season, we’re now through Week 9. Some of the same teams that were expected to be at the top and started there have remained there, but there have definitely been some surprises like there always are in this grand sport.
Each week, ESPN produces a list of college football power rankings that change based on performance, and the “worldwide leader” is at it again with its updated power rankings after Week 9.
Teams like Ohio State, Michigan, Georgia, and Tennessee continued to roll on Saturday, while teams like Oklahoma State and Wake Forest failed to impress.
Here is how ESPN sees the landscape of college football after Week 9 with its updated power rankings.
Liberty Flames (7-1)
Last Week
IDLE
Up Next
at Arkansas
UCF Knights (6-2)
Last Week
Won vs. Cincinnati, 25-21
Up Next
at Memphis
Oregon State Beavers (6-2)
Last Week
IDLE
Up Next
at Washington
Syracuse Orange (6-2)
Last Week
Lost vs. Notre Dame, 41-24
Up Next
at Pitt
NC State Wolfpack (6-2)
Last Week
Won vs. Virginia Tech, 22-21
Up Next
vs. Wake Forest
Tulane Green Wave (7-1)
Last Week
IDLE
Up Next
at Tulsa
Wake Forest Demon Deacons (6-2)
Last Week
Lost at Louisville, 48-21
Up Next
at NC State
LSU Tigers (6-2)
Last Week
IDLE
Up Next
vs. Alabama
Penn State Nittany Lions (6-2)
Last Week
Lost vs. Ohio State, 44-31
Up Next
at Indiana
Oklahoma State Cowboys (6-2)
Last Week
Lost at Kansas State, 48-0
Up Next
at Kansas
North Carolina Tar Heels (7-1)
Last Week
Won vs. Pitt, 42-24
Up Next
at Virginia
Illinois Fighting Illini (7-1)
Last Week
Won at Nebraska, 26-9
Up Next
vs. Michigan State
Kansas State Wildcats (6-2)
Last Week
Won vs. Oklahoma State, 48-0
Up Next
vs. Texas
Utah Utes (6-2)
Last Week
Won at Washington State, 21-17
Up Next
vs. Arizona
Ole Miss Rebels (8-1)
Last Week
Won at Texas A&M, 31-28
Up Next
IDLE
UCLA Bruins (7-1)
Last Week
Won vs. Stanford, 38-13
Up Next
at Arizona State
USC Trojans (7-1)
Last Week
Won at Arizona, 45-37
Up Next
vs. Cal
Oregon Ducks (7-1)
Last Week
Won at Cal, 42-24
Up Next
at Colorado
Alabama Crimson Tide (7-1)
Last Week
IDLE
Up Next
at LSU
TCU Horned Frogs (8-0)
Last Week
Won at West Virginia, 41-31
Up Next
vs. Texas Tech
Clemson Tigers (8-0)
Last Week
IDLE
Up Next
at Notre Dame
Michigan Wolverines (8-0)
Last Week
Won vs. Michigan State, 29-7
Up Next
at Rutgers
Georgia Bulldogs (8-0)
Last Week
Won vs. Florida, 42-20
Up Next
vs. Tennessee
Tennessee Volunteers (8-0)
Last Week
Won vs. Kentucky, 4-6
Up Next
at Georgia
Ohio State Buckeyes (8-0)
Last Week
Won at Penn State, 44-31
Up Next
at Northwestern
