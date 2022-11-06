ESPN updates its college football power rankings after Week 10. Where is Ohio State?

After every college football Saturday, it seems everyone has an opinion on which teams are playing the best and which should be included in the four-team field of the College Football Playoff. One of the pieces we follow on a weekly basis is ESPN’s power rankings that come out after all the games, and it just so happens that the “worldwide leader” has updated them again after Week 10 in which Tennessee, Clemson, and Alabama all lost.

Outside of that, Georgia and Michigan looked impressive, TCU kept on winning, and Ohio State had to make its way out of Northwestern with a win amidst what looked like a midwestern hurricane on the road.

And it’s the last point that everyone wants to know about. Did ESPN give the Buckeyes a break for being dropped in the middle of some brutal elements, or did their inability to control things on the ground play into a drop in the power rankings this week?

Here are the latest ESPN college football power rankings and where Ohio State and the entire top 25 reside after a pivotal Week 10.

Kentucky WIldcats (6-3)

Oct. 27, 2018; Columbia, MO, USA; A general view of a Kentucky Wildcats helmet during the game against the Missouri Tigers at Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field. Kentucky won 15-14. Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week

Won at Missouri, 21-17

Up Next

vs. Vanderbilt

Kansas State Wildcats (6-3)

Nov 6, 2021; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; A general view of a Kansas State Wildcats helmet against the Kansas Jayhawks during the second half at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week

Lost vs. Texas, 34-27

Up Next

vs. TCU

Washington Huskies (7-2)

Nov 23, 2018; Pullman, WA, USA; Washington Huskies helmet sits during a football game against the Washington State Cougars in the second half at Martin Stadium. The Huskies won 28-15. Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week

Won vs. Oregon State, 24-21

Up Next

at Oregon

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (6-3)

Ohio State vs. Notre Dame: preview and prediction - Buckeyes Wire

Jan 1, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of a gold Notre Dame Fighting Irish helmet during the 2022 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

Last Week

Won vs. Clemson, 35-14

Up Next

vs. Navy

Illinois Fighting Illini (7-2)

Dec. 30, 2019; Santa Clara, California, USA; General view of the Illinois Fighting Illini helmet during the second quarter against California Golden Bears at Levi’s Stadium. Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week

Lost vs. Michigan State, 23-15

Up Next

vs. Purdue

UCF Knights (7-2)

Aug 29, 2019; Orlando, FL, USA; UCF Knights mascot performs for the crowd prior to the game against the Florida A&M Rattlers at Spectrum Stadium. Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week

Won at Memphis, 35-28

Up Next

at Tulane

Texas Longhorns (6-3)

Nov 10, 2018; Lubbock, TX, USA; A Texas Longhorns helmet on the sidelines during the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Jones AT&T Stadium. Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week

Won at Kansas State, 34-27

Up Next

vs. TCU

Liberty Flames (8-1)

Sep 17, 2022; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Liberty Flames wide receiver Demario Douglas (3) runs with the ball after his catch against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the second half at Truist Field. Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week

Won at Arkansas, 21-19

Up Next

at UConn

NC State Wolpack (7-2)

Nov 13, 2021; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; A North Carolina State Wolfpack helmet seen on the sideline during the second half against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Truist Field. Credit: William Howard-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week

Won vs. Wake Forest, 30-21

Up Next

vs. Boston College

Tulane Green Wave (8-1)

Oct 31, 2014; New Orleans, LA, USA; The mascot for the Tulane Green Wave runs onto the field during their game against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the fourth quarter at Yulman Stadium. Cincinnati won, 38-14. Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week

Won at Tulsa, 27-13

Up Next

vs. UCF

Penn State Nittany Lions (7-2)

Nov 16, 2013; University Park, PA, USA; General view of a Penn State Nittany Lions helmet prior to the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Beaver Stadium. Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week

Won at Indiana, 45-14

Up Next

vs. Maryland

North Carolina Tar Heels (8-1)

Oct 30, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; A detailed view of a North Carolina Tar Heels football helmet during warmups before the game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week

Won vs. Virginia, 31-28

Up Next

at Wake Forest

Clemson Tigers (8-1)

The Clemson football helmet near the Fiesta Bowl trophy at the coaches’ press conference in Scottsdale, Arizona Friday, December 27, 2019. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Last Week

Lost at Notre Dame, 35-14

Up Next

vs. Louisville

Utah Utes (7-2)

Former Ohio State commit Clark Phillips on why he flipped to Utah

Sept. 14, 2019; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; A general view of the helmet worn by Utah Utes quarterback Tyler Huntley (1) against the Idaho State Bengals at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week

Won vs. Arizona, 45-20

Up Next

vs. Stanford

Alabama Crimson Tide (7-2)

Jul 18, 2018; Atlanta, GA, USA; An Alabama Crimson Tide helmet is shown on the main stage during SEC football media day at the College Football Hall of Fame. Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week

Lost at LSU, 32-31

Up Next

at Ole Miss

Ole Miss Rebels (8-1)

Oct. 12, 2019; Columbia, MO, USA; A general view of a Mississippi Rebels helmet during the game against the Missouri Tigers at Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field. Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week

Won at Texas A&M, 31-28

Up Next

vs. Alabama

UCLA Bruins (8-1)

Sep 25, 2014; Tempe, AZ, USA; Detailed view of UCLA Bruins helmets on the sidelines against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Sun Devil Stadium. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week

Won at Arizona State, 50-36

Up Next

vs. Arizona

LSU Tigers (7-2)

LSU cornerback enters transfer portal, lists Ohio State in top 4

Oct 6, 2018; Gainesville, FL, USA; A detailed view of LSU Tigers football helmets against the Florida Gators during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week

Won vs. Alabama, 32-32

Up Next

at Arkansas

USC Trojans (8-1)

Dec 29, 2017; Arlington, TX, USA; General overall view of the 2017 Cotton Bowl logo on the back of the helmet of Southern California Trojans long snapper Jake Olson at AT&T Stadium. Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week

Won vs. Cal, 41-35

Up Next

vs. Colorado

Oregon Ducks (8-1)

An “End racism” sticker joins the American Flag on the helmets of Oregon players Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Last Week

Won at Colorado, 49-10

Up Next

vs. Washington

Tennessee Volunteers (8-1)

Nov 23, 2019; Columbia, MO, USA; A general view of a Tennessee Volunteers helmet during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field. Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week

Lost at Georgia, 27-13

Up Next

vs. Missouri

TCU Horned Frogs (9-0)

Jul 14, 2022; Arlington, TX, USA; A view of the TCU Horned Frogs helmet logo during the Big 12 Media Day at AT&T Stadium. Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week

Won vs. Texas Tech, 34-24

Up Next

at Texas

Michigan Wolverines (9-0)

Dec 30, 2016; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; A Michigan Wolverines football helmet sits on the field prior to the game between the Florida State Seminoles and the Michigan Wolverines at Hard Rock Stadium. Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week

Won at Rutgers, 52-17

Up Next

vs. Nebraska

Ohio State Buckeyes (9-0)

Ohio State football drops trailer for Wisconsin game | Buckeyes Wire

Oct 17, 2015; Columbus, OH, USA; A general view of the Ohio State Buckeyes all-black helmet before the game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Greg Bartram-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week

Won at Northwestern, 21-7

Up Next

vs. Indiana

Georgia Bulldogs (9-0)

Georgia Bulldogs running back Branson Robinson (22) celebrates with Georgia Bulldogs tight end Cade Brock (44) after scoring a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game between Auburn and Georgia in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2022. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Last Week

Won vs. Tennessee, 27-13

Up Next

at Mississippi State

[listicle id=99844]

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Phil Harrison on Twitter.

Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire