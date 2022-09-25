ESPN updates college football power rankings after Week 4

It was a wild week in college football, with a handful of upsets, nearly every big favorite playing a close game and looking mortal, and just all around pandemonium.

The day saw Georgia looking mortal facing off against an overmatched Kent State team that somehow kept the score close. Michigan and Penn State had ho-hum victories against teams that each was expected to beat handily. Arkansas lost to Texas A&M, USC had to hang on against Oregon State, BYU barely managed to squeak by Wyoming, and Oklahoma lost to Kansas State.

The only teams that really looked dominant were Ohio State against Wisconsin and Alabama against Vanderbilt.

On Sunday, ESPN updated its power rankings to reflect the wild week that was. Here is how everything looks after Week 4.

Kansas State Wildcats (3-1)

AP Photo/Nate Billings

Kansas Jayhawks (4-0)

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

BYU Cougars (3-1)

Photo: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (3-1)

James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma Sooners (3-1)

Syndication: The Oklahoman

Minnesota Golden Gophers (4-0)

David Berding/Getty Images

Florida State Seminoles (4-0)

Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

Arkansas Razorbacks (3-1)

Photo: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Texas A&M Aggies (3-1)

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Baylor Bears (3-1)

Photo: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Utah Utes (3-1)

(Photo by Rebecca Noble/Getty Images)

Washington Huskies (4-0)

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Ole Miss Rebels (4-0)

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Penn State Nittany Lions (4-0)

Jake Crandall-The Montgomery Advertiser

Oregon Ducks (3-1)

(AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

NC State Wolfpack (4-0)

Photo: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma State Cowboys (3-0)

Photo: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

USC Trojans (4-0)

Photo: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Tennessee Volunteers (4-0)

Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Kentucky Wildcats (4-0)

Kentucky

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan Wolverines (4-0)

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Clemson Tigers (4-0)

(Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

Story continues

Ohio State Buckeyes (4-0)

Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama Crimson Tide (4-0)

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Georgia Bulldogs (4-0)

Photo by: Isaiah Hole

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire