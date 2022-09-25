ESPN updates college football power rankings after Week 4
It was a wild week in college football, with a handful of upsets, nearly every big favorite playing a close game and looking mortal, and just all around pandemonium.
The day saw Georgia looking mortal facing off against an overmatched Kent State team that somehow kept the score close. Michigan and Penn State had ho-hum victories against teams that each was expected to beat handily. Arkansas lost to Texas A&M, USC had to hang on against Oregon State, BYU barely managed to squeak by Wyoming, and Oklahoma lost to Kansas State.
The only teams that really looked dominant were Ohio State against Wisconsin and Alabama against Vanderbilt.
On Sunday, ESPN updated its power rankings to reflect the wild week that was. Here is how everything looks after Week 4.
Kansas State Wildcats (3-1)
Kansas Jayhawks (4-0)
BYU Cougars (3-1)
Wake Forest Demon Deacons (3-1)
Oklahoma Sooners (3-1)
Minnesota Golden Gophers (4-0)
Florida State Seminoles (4-0)
Arkansas Razorbacks (3-1)
Texas A&M Aggies (3-1)
Baylor Bears (3-1)
Utah Utes (3-1)
Washington Huskies (4-0)
Ole Miss Rebels (4-0)
Penn State Nittany Lions (4-0)
Oregon Ducks (3-1)
NC State Wolfpack (4-0)
Oklahoma State Cowboys (3-0)
USC Trojans (4-0)
Tennessee Volunteers (4-0)
Kentucky Wildcats (4-0)
Michigan Wolverines (4-0)
Clemson Tigers (4-0)
Ohio State Buckeyes (4-0)
Alabama Crimson Tide (4-0)
Georgia Bulldogs (4-0)
