ESPN updates college football power rankings after Week 1
After Week 0, it took awhile to get through Week 1 in college football, as there were five-straight days of games. Thursday night had the big Penn State vs. Purdue game, there were a handful of games on Friday night, the main entree came Saturday with Michigan football’s kickoff, Utah at Florida, Oregon vs. Georgia, Alabama taking on Utah State, and Notre Dame at Ohio State.
Sunday night produced a stunner, as Florida State upended LSU in thrilling fashion, with the Tigers surging, seeming to tie the game, before the Seminoles blocked the game-tying field goal at the end of regulation. Clemson returned to action on Monday night, taking awhile to beat Georgia Tech, but it finally showed out in full force.
So, who are now the top 25 teams in college football? According to ESPN, some teams like Michigan moved up, while Ohio State, despite a win over what was thought to be a top five team, moved down. Here is how the landscape of college football looks after Week 1.
Tennessee Volunteers
Florida State Seminoles
Texas Longhorns
BYU Cougars
Ole Miss Rebels
NC State Wolfpack
Kentucky Wildcats
Pitt Panthers
Oklahoma State Cowboys
Utah Utes
Michigan State Spartans
Wisconsin Badgers
Miami Hurricanes
Clemson Tigers
Florida Gators
Arkansas Razorbacks
USC Trojans
Baylor Bears
Texas A&M Aggies
Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Michigan Wolverines
Oklahoma Sooners
Ohio State Buckeyes
Georgia Bulldogs
Alabama Crimson Tide
