ESPN updates college football power rankings after Week 3
It wasn’t as wild of a week as Week 2, but there were still some fireworks across the sport of college football.
While the top dogs all rolled — Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State, Michigan, and Oklahoma all won convincingly and in dominant fashion — it took longer for some other teams to put their opponents away. Texas A&M upended Miami after the Aggies were embarrassed in Week 2, Clemson’s lopsided score was close until late, and Arkansas all but survived Bobby Petrino and Missouri State. Michigan State lost to unranked Washington, Penn State throttled Auburn, Wake Forest needed a miracle against Liberty, and Texas outlasted UTSA.
ESPN put together an updated college football power ranking now that Week 3 is in the books. Here is the snapshot of the complexion of CFB a quarter of the way into the 2022 season.
Michigan State Spartans (2-1)
Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Pitt Panthers (2-1)
Photo: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Florida State Seminoles (3-0)
Photo: Isaiah Hole
Texas A&M Aggies (2-1)
Photo: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
BYU Cougars (2-1)
Photo: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
Texas Longhorns (2-1)
Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
Washington Huskies (3-0)
Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Baylor Bears (2-1)
Photo: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Wake Forest Demon Deacons (3-0)
Photo: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Ole Miss Rebels (3-0)
Photo: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Penn State Nittany Lions (3-0)
Jake Crandall-The Montgomery Advertiser
Utah Utes (2-1)
(Photo by Rebecca Noble/Getty Images)
Oregon Ducks (2-1)
Photo: The Register Guard
NC State Wolfpack (3-0)
Photo: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports
Tennessee Volunteers (3-0)
Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel
Oklahoma State Cowboys (3-0)
Syndication: The Oklahoman
Arkansas Razorbacks (3-0)
Photo: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
Clemson Tigers (3-0)
(Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)
Kentucky Wildcats (3-0)
Photo: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports
Oklahoma Sooners (3-0)
Syndication: The Oklahoman
Michigan Wolverines (3-0)
Photo: Isaiah Hole
USC Trojans (3-0)
Photo: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Ohio State Buckeyes (3-0)
Joseph Scheller-The Columbus Dispatch
Alabama Crimson Tides (3-0)
Photo: Isaiah Hole
Georgia Bulldogs (3-0)
Photo: Isaiah Hole