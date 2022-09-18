ESPN updates college football power rankings after Week 3

It wasn’t as wild of a week as Week 2, but there were still some fireworks across the sport of college football.

While the top dogs all rolled — Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State, Michigan, and Oklahoma all won convincingly and in dominant fashion — it took longer for some other teams to put their opponents away. Texas A&M upended Miami after the Aggies were embarrassed in Week 2, Clemson’s lopsided score was close until late, and Arkansas all but survived Bobby Petrino and Missouri State. Michigan State lost to unranked Washington, Penn State throttled Auburn, Wake Forest needed a miracle against Liberty, and Texas outlasted UTSA.

ESPN put together an updated college football power ranking now that Week 3 is in the books. Here is the snapshot of the complexion of CFB a quarter of the way into the 2022 season.

Michigan State Spartans (2-1)

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Pitt Panthers (2-1)

Photo: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Florida State Seminoles (3-0)

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Texas A&M Aggies (2-1)

Photo: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

BYU Cougars (2-1)

Photo: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Texas Longhorns (2-1)

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Washington Huskies (3-0)

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Baylor Bears (2-1)

Photo: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (3-0)

Photo: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Ole Miss Rebels (3-0)

Photo: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Penn State Nittany Lions (3-0)

Jake Crandall-The Montgomery Advertiser

Utah Utes (2-1)

(Photo by Rebecca Noble/Getty Images)

Oregon Ducks (2-1)

Photo: The Register Guard

NC State Wolfpack (3-0)

Photo: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Tennessee Volunteers (3-0)

Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Oklahoma State Cowboys (3-0)

Syndication: The Oklahoman

Arkansas Razorbacks (3-0)

Photo: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Clemson Tigers (3-0)

(Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

Kentucky Wildcats (3-0)

Photo: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma Sooners (3-0)

Syndication: The Oklahoman

Michigan Wolverines (3-0)

Photo: Isaiah Hole

USC Trojans (3-0)

Photo: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Ohio State Buckeyes (3-0)

Joseph Scheller-The Columbus Dispatch

Alabama Crimson Tides (3-0)

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Georgia Bulldogs (3-0)

Photo: Isaiah Hole

