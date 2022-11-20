ESPN updates its college football power rankings after Week 12

Each week we follow quite a few opinion pieces to find out what the national media thinks about the landscape of college football. Being that we have scarlet and gray colored glasses on, we are especially interested in what some of those opinion makers say about Ohio State and where the Buckeyes land in the national collective.

One of the media sites we like to follow is ESPN and its College Football power rankings each week. So far in 2022, the “worldwide leader” has been pretty kind to the Buckeyes, and with an undefeated season in the making, you’d think no less.

But how did things change after a very interesting Week 12? With five teams — Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan, TCU and Tennessee having issues on the field (some more than others) — how did it change the perception of ESPN and its writers? What about USC and Oregon, which made statements on Saturday?

Here are the latest ESPN College Football power rankings after Week 12.

Troy Trojans (9-2)

Sept. 17, 2022; Boone, North Carolina; Troy Trojans helmets on the sidelines during the second half against the Appalachian State Mountaineers at Kidd Brewer Stadium. Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week

Won vs. UL Monroe, 34-16

Up Next

at Arkansas State

Texas Longhorns (7-4)

Nov. 10, 2018; Lubbock, Texas; A Texas Longhorns helmet on the sidelines during the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Jones AT&T Stadium. Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week

Won at Kansas, 55-14

Up Next

vs. Baylor

Ole Miss Rebels (8-3)

Oct. 12, 2019; Columbia, Missouri; A general view of a Mississippi Rebels helmet during the game against the Missouri Tigers at Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field. Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week

Lost at Arkansas, 42-27

Up Next

vs. Mississippi State

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (9-1)

Nov. 12, 2022; Conway, South Carolina; Coastal Carolina Chanticleers quarterback Jarrett Guest (7) sets for a pass in the fourth quarter against the Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles at Brooks Stadium. David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week

IDLE

Up Next

at James Madison

Cincinnati Bearcats (9-2)

Oct. 3, 2020; Cincinnati, Ohio; Cincinnati Bearcats helmet during the game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the South Florida Bulls at Nippert Stadium. Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week

Won at Temple, 23-3

Up Next

vs. Tulane

Oregon State Beavers (8-3)

July 29, 2022; Los Angeles, California; A detailed view of Oregon State Beavers helmet during Pac-12 media day at Novo Theater. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week

Won at Arizona State, 31-7

Up Next

vs. Oregon

UCLA Bruins (8-3)

Sept. 25, 2014; Tempe, Arizona; Detailed view of UCLA Bruins helmets on the sidelines against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Sun Devil Stadium. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week

Lost vs. USC, 48-45

Up Next

at California

North Carolina Tar Heels (9-2)

Oct. 30, 2021; South Bend, Indiana; A detailed view of a North Carolina Tar Heels football helmet during warmups before the game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week

Lost vs. Georgia Tech, 21-17

Up Next

vs. NC State

Tulane Green Wave (9-2)

Oct. 31, 2014; New Orleans, Louisiana; The mascot for the Tulane Green Wave runs onto the field during their game against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the fourth quarter at Yulman Stadium. Cincinnati won, 38-14. Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week

Won vs. SMU, 59-24

Up Next

at Cincinnati

Florida State Seminoles (8-3)

Sept. 8, 2018; Tallahassee; Florida State Seminoles had a special sticker on their helmets to honor former FSU player Burt Reynolds who died this past week. The Florida State Seminoles host the Samford Bulldogs at Doak Campbell Stadium. Florida State won 36-26. Glenn Beil-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week

Won vs. Louisiana, 49-17

Up Next

vs. Florida

Utah Utes (8-3)

Former Ohio State commit Clark Phillips on why he flipped to Utah

Sept. 14, 2019; Salt Lake City, Utah; A general view of the helmet worn by Utah Utes quarterback Tyler Huntley (1) against the Idaho State Bengals at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week

Lost at Oregon, 20-17

Up Next

at Colorado

Washington Huskies (9-2)

Nov. 23, 2018; Pullman; Washington Huskies helmet sits during a football game against the Washington State Cougars in the second half at Martin Stadium. James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week

Won vs. Colorado, 54-7

Up Next

at Washington State

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (8-3)

IrishCast Twitter account says Notre Dame should "bully" Ohio State

A detailed view of a Notre Dame Fighting Irish players helmet showing the CFP logo during the College Football Playoff Semifinal Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic against the Clemson Tigers at AT&T Stadium on Dec. 29, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Last Week

Won vs. Boston College, 44-0

Up Next

at USC

Kansas State Wildcats (8-3)

Nov. 6, 2021; Lawrence, Kansas; A general view of a Kansas State Wildcats helmet against the Kansas Jayhawks during the second half at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week

Won at West Virginia, 48-31

Up Next

vs. Kansas

Oregon Ducks (9-2)

An “End racism” sticker joins the American Flag on the helmets of Oregon players Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. USA TODAY Sports

Last Week

Won vs. Utah, 20-17

Up Next

at Oregon State

Penn State Nittany Lions (9-2)

Nov. 16, 2013; University Park; General view of a Penn State Nittany Lions helmet prior to the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Beaver Stadium. Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week

Won at Rutgers, 55-10

Up Next

vs. Michigan State

Tennessee Volunteers (9-2)

Nov. 23, 2019; Columbia, Missouri; A general view of a Tennessee Volunteers helmet during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field. Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week

Lost at South Carolina, 63-38

Up Next

at Vanderbilt

Alabama Crimson Tide (9-2)

July 18, 2018; Atlanta, Georgia; An Alabama Crimson Tide helmet is shown on the main stage during SEC football media day at the College Football Hall of Fame. Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week

Won vs. Austin Peay, 34-0

Up Next

vs. Auburn

Clemson Tigers (9-1)

The Clemson football helmet near the Fiesta Bowl trophy at the coaches’ press conference in Scottsdale, Arizona Friday, Dec. 27, 2019. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Last Week

Won vs. Miami, 40-10

Up Next

vs. South Carolina

LSU Tigers (9-1)

LSU cornerback enters transfer portal, lists Ohio State in top 4

Oct. 6, 2018; Gainesville, Florida; A detailed view of LSU Tigers football helmets against the Florida Gators during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week

Won vs. UAB, 41-10

Up Next

at Texas A&M

USC Trojans (9-1)

Dec. 29, 2017; Arlington, Texas; General overall view of the 2017 Cotton Bowl logo on the back of the helmet of Southern California Trojans long snapper Jake Olson at AT&T Stadium. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week

Won at UCLA, 48-45

Up Next

vs. Notre Dame

TCU Horned Frogs (11-0)

July 14, 2022; Arlington, Texas; A view of the TCU Horned Frogs helmet logo during the Big 12 media day at AT&T Stadium. Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week

Won at Baylor, 29-28

Up Next

vs. Iowa State

Michigan Wolverines (11-0)

Dec. 30, 2016; Miami Gardens, Florida; A Michigan Wolverines football helmet sits on the field prior to the game between the Florida State Seminoles and the Michigan Wolverines at Hard Rock Stadium. Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week

Won vs. Illinois, 19-17

Up Next

at Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes (11-0)

Nov. 19, 2022; College Park, Maryland; The Ohio State Buckeyes will wear a helmet decal during the game at Maryland in honor of the three Virginia football players who were killed in an on-campus shooting last weekend. USA TODAY Sports

Last Week

Won at Maryland, 43-30

Up Next

vs. Michigan

Georgia Bulldogs (11-0)

Dec. 12, 2020; Columbia, Missouri; A detailed view of a Georgia Bulldogs helmet during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week

Won at Kentucky, 16-6

Up Next

vs. Georgia Tech

