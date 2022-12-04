ESPN updates college football power rankings after championship week
Not every team got to play in Week 14, and some who did play have to wish they hadn’t.
Looking at you, USC.
While the Trojans made an untimely exit out of the College Football Playoff, thanks to a second loss to Utah, Ohio State sat at home and waited its way in. TCU also lost, albeit in overtime, and is likely to remain in, regardless. Michigan football and Georgia rolled in their respective conference championship games, thus cementing themselves as the top two teams in the country.
See the 2022 Big Ten Championship game program here
So, now — what does the field look like? ESPN updated its power rankings now that the championship games are in the books. Here is how each team stacks up against the others.
Georgia Bulldogs (13-0)
Photo: Isaiah Hole
Michigan Wolverines (13-0)
Photo: Isaiah Hole
TCU Horned Frogs (12-1)
Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images
Ohio State Buckeyes (11-1)
Photo: Isaiah Hole
Tennessee Volunteers (10-2)
Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel
Alabama Crimson Tide (10-2)
Photo: Isaiah Hole
Utah Utes (10-3)
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Clemson Tigers (11-2)
(Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)
USC Trojans (11-2)
Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Penn State Nittany Lions (10-2)
Photo: Isaiah Hole
Kansas State Wildcats (10-3)
AP Photo/Nate Billings
Washington Huskies (10-2)
Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images
Florida State Seminoles (9-3)
Photo: Isaiah Hole
Tulane Green Wave (11-2)
Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
Oregon State Beavers (9-3)
Syndication: Statesman Journal
Oregon Ducks (9-3)
Syndication: The Register Guard
LSU Tigers (9-4)
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
UCLA Bruins (9-3)
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
South Carolina Gamecocks (8-4)
Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports
Notre Dame Fighting Irish (8-4)
Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
Texas Longhorns (8-4)
Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
Mississippi State Bulldogs (8-4)
Photo: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports
Troy Trojans (11-2)
Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports
UTSA Roadrunners (11-2)
Helen Comer-The Daily News
NC State Wolfpack (8-4)
Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports