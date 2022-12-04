ESPN updates college football power rankings after championship week

Not every team got to play in Week 14, and some who did play have to wish they hadn’t.

Looking at you, USC.

While the Trojans made an untimely exit out of the College Football Playoff, thanks to a second loss to Utah, Ohio State sat at home and waited its way in. TCU also lost, albeit in overtime, and is likely to remain in, regardless. Michigan football and Georgia rolled in their respective conference championship games, thus cementing themselves as the top two teams in the country.

So, now — what does the field look like? ESPN updated its power rankings now that the championship games are in the books. Here is how each team stacks up against the others.

Georgia Bulldogs (13-0)

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Michigan Wolverines (13-0)

Photo: Isaiah Hole

TCU Horned Frogs (12-1)

Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images

Ohio State Buckeyes (11-1)

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Tennessee Volunteers (10-2)

Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Alabama Crimson Tide (10-2)

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Utah Utes (10-3)

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Clemson Tigers (11-2)

(Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

USC Trojans (11-2)

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Penn State Nittany Lions (10-2)

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Kansas State Wildcats (10-3)

AP Photo/Nate Billings

Washington Huskies (10-2)

Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images

Florida State Seminoles (9-3)

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Tulane Green Wave (11-2)

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Oregon State Beavers (9-3)

Syndication: Statesman Journal

Oregon Ducks (9-3)

Syndication: The Register Guard

LSU Tigers (9-4)

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

UCLA Bruins (9-3)

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

South Carolina Gamecocks (8-4)

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (8-4)

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Texas Longhorns (8-4)

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Mississippi State Bulldogs (8-4)

Photo: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Troy Trojans (11-2)

Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

UTSA Roadrunners (11-2)

Helen Comer-The Daily News

NC State Wolfpack (8-4)

Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

