ESPN updates college football power rankings after Week 9
It wasn’t the wildest college football Saturday of the year, but there were certainly some teams that asserted themselves, while others languished a bit.
Ohio State struggled for about three-quarters (or more) of the game against Penn State, TCU and West Virginia were in a match, Wake Forest lost to Louisville, Syracuse lost to Notre Dame, UCF upset Cincinnati, and South Carolina lost to Mizzou. Meanwhile, Michigan dominated, but didn’t completely blow out MSU, Georgia did blow out Florida, Tennessee eviscerated Kentucky, while Oregon handled business against Cal and USC hung on for dear life against Arizona.
ESPN updated its power rankings once the week was said and done. Here are where each team stands against the others in the eyes of the worldwide leader.
Liberty Flames (7-1)
James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
UCF Knights (6-2)
Photo: Isaiah Hole
Oregon State Beavers (6-2)
Syndication: Statesman Journal
Syracuse Orange (6-2)
Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
NC State Wolfpack (6-2)
Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports
Tulane Green Wave (7-1)
Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
Wake Forest Demon Deacons (6-2)
James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
LSU Tigers (6-2)
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Penn State Nittany Lions (6-2)
Photo: Isaiah Hole
Oklahoma State Cowboys (6-2)
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
North Carolina Tar Heels (7-1)
Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports
Illinois Fighting Illini (7-1)
Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images
Kansas State Wildcats (6-2)
AP Photo/Nate Billings
Utah Utes (6-2)
(Photo by Rebecca Noble/Getty Images)
Ole Miss Rebels (8-1)
Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
UCLA Bruins (7-1)
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
USC Trojans (7-1)
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Oregon Ducks (7-1)
Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
Alabama Crimson Tide (7-1)
Photo: Isaiah Hole
TCU Horned Frogs (8-0)
Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Clemson Tigers (8-0)
Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports
Michigan Wolverines (8-0)
Photo: Isaiah Hole
Georgia Bulldogs (8-0)
Photo by: Isaiah Hole
Tennessee Volunteers (8-0)
Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel
Ohio State Buckeyes (8-0)
Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images