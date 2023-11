ESPN updates college football power rankings after Week 13

It was rivalry week for many teams across college football and it created a lot of instant classics.

While some were of the big game variety (Michigan football’s win over Ohio State, Oregon vs. Oregon State), many others saw surprisingly close games (Georgia vs. Georgia Tech, Alabama vs. Auburn, Washington vs. Washington State).

For the moment, Michigan football can boast that it has the best win in all of college football having beaten the Buckeyes. But who are the best of the best in the eyes of ESPN at the moment?

ESPN updated its power rankings and certainly, the week that was is bound to shake things up.

Georgia Bulldogs

Photo: Isaiah Hole

2023 record: 12-0

2023 schedule

Date Team / Location Result Saturday

Sept. 2 UT Martin Skyhawks Sanford Stadium, Athens, Ga. W 48-7 Saturday

Sept. 9 Ball State Cardinals Sanford Stadium, Athens, GA W 45-3 Saturday

Sept. 16 South Carolina Gamecocks Sanford Stadium, Athens, GA W 24-14 Saturday

Sept. 23 UAB Blazers Sanford Stadium, Athens, GA W 49-21 Saturday

Sept. 30 at Auburn Tigers Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn, AL W 27-20 Saturday

Oct. 7 Kentucky Wildcats Sanford Stadium, Athens, GA W 51-13 Saturday

Oct. 14 at Vanderbilt Commodores FirstBank Stadium, Nashville, TN W 37-20 Saturday

Oct. 21 OFF Saturday

Oct. 28 vs. Florida Gators TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, FL W 43-20 Saturday

Nov. 4 Missouri Tigers Sanford Stadium, Athens, GA W 30-21 Saturday

Nov. 11 Ole Miss Rebels Sanford Stadium, Athens, GA W 52-17 Saturday

Nov. 18 at Tennessee Volunteers Neyland Stadium, Knoxville, TN W 38-10 Saturday

Nov. 25 at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Bobby Dodd Stadium, Atlanta, GA W 31-23

Photo: Isaiah Hole

2023 record: 12-0

2023 schedule

Date Team / Location Result Saturday

Sept. 2 East Carolina Pirates Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MI W 30-3 Saturday

Sept. 9 UNLV Rebels Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MI W 35-7 Saturday

Sept. 16 Bowling Green Falcons Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MI W 31-6 Saturday

Sept. 23 Rutgers Scarlet Knights Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MI W 31-7 Saturday

Sept. 30 at Nebraska Cornhuskers Memorial Stadium, Lincoln, NE W 45-7 Saturday

Oct. 7 at Minnesota Golden Gophers Huntington Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN W 52-10 Saturday

Oct. 14 Indiana Hoosiers Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MI W 52-7 Saturday

Oct. 21 at Michigan State Spartans Spartan Stadium, East Lansing, MI W 49-0 Saturday

Oct. 28 OFF Saturday

Nov. 4 Purdue Boilermakers Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MI W 41-13 Saturday

Nov. 11 at Penn State Nittany Lions Beaver Stadium, University Park, PA W 24-15 Saturday

Nov. 18 at Maryland Terrapins SECU Stadium, College Park, MD W 31-24 Saturday

Nov. 25 Ohio State Buckeyes Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MI W 30-24

Tom Hauck/Getty Images

2023 record: 12-0

2023 schedule

Date Team / Location Result Saturday

Sept. 2 Boise State Broncos Husky Stadium, Seattle, WA W 56-19 Saturday

Sept. 9 Tulsa Golden Hurricane Husky Stadium, Seattle, WA W 43-10 Saturday

Sept. 16 at Michigan State Spartans Spartan Stadium, East Lansing, MI W 41-7 Saturday

Sept. 23 California Golden Bears Husky Stadium, Seattle, WA W 59-32 Saturday

Sept. 30 at Arizona Wildcats Arizona Stadium, Tucson, AZ W 31-24 Saturday

Oct. 7 OFF Saturday

Oct. 14 Oregon Ducks Husky Stadium, Seattle, WA W 36-33 Saturday

Oct. 21 Arizona State Sun Devils Husky Stadium, Seattle, WA W 15-7 Saturday

Oct. 28 at Stanford Cardinal Stanford Stadium, Stanford, CA W 42-33 Saturday

Nov. 4 at USC Trojans LA Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles, CA W 52-42 Saturday

Nov. 11 Utah Utes Husky Stadium, Seattle, WA W 38-25 Saturday

Nov. 18 at Oregon State Beavers Reser Stadium, Corvallis, OR W 22-20 Saturday

Nov. 25 Washington State Cougars Husky Stadium, Seattle, WA W 24-21

Photo: Isaiah Hole

2023 record: 12-0

2023 schedule

Date Team / Location Result Sunday

Sept. 3 vs. LSU Tigers Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL W 45-24 Saturday

Sept. 9 Southern Miss Golden Eagles Doak Campbell Stadium, Tallahassee, FL W 66-13 Saturday

Sept. 16 at Boston College Eagles Alumni Stadium, Chestnut Hill, MA W 31-29 Saturday

Sept. 23 at Clemson Tigers Memorial Stadium, Clemson, SC W 31-24 Saturday

Sept. 30 OFF Saturday

Oct. 7 Virginia Tech Hokies Doak Campbell Stadium, Tallahassee, FL W 39-17 Saturday

Oct. 14 Syracuse Orange Doak Campbell Stadium, Tallahassee, FL W 41-3 Saturday

Oct. 21 Duke Blue Devils Doak Campbell Stadium, Tallahassee, FL W 38-20 Saturday

Oct. 28 at Wake Forest Demon Deacons Allegacy Stadium, Winston-Salem, NC W 41-16 Saturday

Nov. 4 at Pitt Panthers Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, PA W 24-7 Saturday

Nov. 11 Miami (FL) Hurricanes Doak Campbell Stadium, Tallahassee, FL W 27-20 Saturday

Nov. 18 North Alabama Lions Doak Campbell Stadium, Tallahassee, FL W 58-13 Saturday

Nov. 25 at Florida Gators Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Gainesville, FL W 24-15

AP Photo/Jay LaPrete

2023 record: 11-1

2023 schedule

Date Team / Location Result Saturday

Sept. 2 Portland State Vikings Autzen Stadium, Eugene, OR W 81-7 Saturday

Sept. 9 at Texas Tech Red Raiders Jones AT&T Stadium, Lubbock, TX W 38-30 Saturday

Sept. 16 Hawaii Rainbow Warriors Autzen Stadium, Eugene, OR W 55-10 Saturday

Sept. 23 Colorado Buffaloes Autzen Stadium, Eugene, OR W 42-6 Saturday

Sept. 30 at Stanford Cardinal Stanford Stadium, Stanford, CA W 41-6 Saturday

Oct. 7 OFF Saturday

Oct. 14 at Washington Huskies Husky Stadium, Seattle, WA L 33-36 Saturday

Oct. 21 Washington State Cougars Autzen Stadium, Eugene, OR W 38-24 Saturday

Oct. 28 at Utah Utes Rice-Eccles Stadium, Salt Lake City, UT W 35-6 Saturday

Nov. 4 California Golden Bears Autzen Stadium, Eugene, OR W 63-19 Saturday

Nov. 11 USC Trojans Autzen Stadium, Eugene, OR W 36-27 Saturday

Nov. 18 at Arizona State Sun Devils Sun Devil Stadium, Tempe, AZ W 49-13 Friday

Nov. 24 Oregon State Beavers Autzen Stadium, Eugene, OR W 69-45

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

2023 record: 11-1

2023 schedule

Date Team / Location Result Saturday

Sept. 2 Rice Owls DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium, Austin, TX W 37-10 Saturday

Sept. 9 at Alabama Crimson Tide Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, AL W 34-24 Saturday

Sept. 16 Wyoming Cowboys DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium, Austin, TX W 31-10 Saturday

Sept. 23 at Baylor Bears McLane Stadium, Waco, TX W 38-6 Saturday

Sept. 30 Kansas Jayhawks DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium, Austin, TX W 40-14 Saturday

Oct. 7 vs Oklahoma Sooners Cotton Bowl Stadium, Dallas, TX L 30-34 Saturday

Oct. 14 OFF Saturday

Oct. 21 at Houston Cougars TDECU Stadium, Houston, TX W 31-24 Saturday

Oct. 28 BYU Cougars DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium, Austin, TX W 35-6 Saturday

Nov. 4 Kansas State Wildcats DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium, Austin, TX W 33-30 Saturday

Nov. 11 at TCU Horned Frogs Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, TX W 28-25 Saturday

Nov. 18 at Iowa State Cyclones Jack Trice Stadium, Ames, IA W 26-16 Friday

Nov. 24 Texas Tech Red Raiders DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium, Austin, TX W 57-7

Ohio State Buckeyes

Photo: Isaiah Hole

2023 record: 11-1

2023 schedule

Date Team / Location Result Saturday

Sept. 2 at Indiana Hoosiers Memorial Stadium, Bloomington, IN W 23-3 Saturday

Sept. 9 Youngstown State Penguins Ohio Stadium, Columbus, OH W 35-7 Saturday

Sept. 16 WKU Hilltoppers Ohio Stadium, Columbus, OH W 63-10 Saturday

Sept. 23 at Notre Dame Fighting Irish Notre Dame Stadium, Notre Dame, IN W 17-14 Saturday

Sept. 30 OFF Saturday

Oct. 7 Maryland Terrapins Ohio Stadium, Columbus, OH W 37-17 Saturday

Oct. 14 at Purdue Boilermakers Ross-Ade Stadium, West Lafayette, IN W 41-7 Saturday

Oct. 21 Penn State Nittany Lions Ohio Stadium, Columbus, OH W 20-12 Saturday

Oct. 28 at Wisconsin Badgers Camp Randall Stadium, Madison, WI W 24-10 Saturday

Nov. 4 at Rutgers Scarlet Knights SHI Stadium, Piscataway, NJ W 35-16 Saturday

Nov. 11 Michigan State Spartans Ohio Stadium, Columbus, OH W 38-3 Saturday

Nov. 18 Minnesota Golden Gophers Ohio Stadium, Columbus, OH W 37-3 Saturday

Nov. 25 at Michigan Wolverines Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MI L 24-30

Alabama Crimson Tide

Photo: Isaiah Hole

2023 record: 11-1

2023 schedule

Date Team / Location Result Saturday

Sept. 2 Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, AL W 56-7 Saturday

Sept. 9 Texas Longhorns Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, AL L 24-34 Saturday

Sept. 16 at USF Bulls Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL W 17-3 Saturday

Sept. 23 Ole Miss Rebels Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, AL W 24-10 Saturday

Sept. 30 at Mississippi State Bulldogs Davis Wade Stadium, Starkville, MS W 40-17 Saturday

Oct. 7 at Texas A&M Aggies Kyle Field, College Station, TX W 26-20 Saturday

Oct. 14 Arkansas Razorbacks Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, AL W 24-21 Saturday

Oct. 21 Tennessee Volunteers Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, AL W 34-20 Saturday

Oct. 28 OFF Saturday

Nov. 4 LSU Tigers Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, AL W 42-28 Saturday

Nov. 11 at Kentucky Wildcats Kroger Field, Lexington, KY W 49-21 Saturday

Nov. 18 Chattanooga Mocs Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, AL W 66-10 Saturday

Nov. 25 at Auburn Tigers Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn, AL W 27-24

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

2023 record: 10-2

2023 schedule

Date Team / Location Result Thursday

Aug. 31 South Dakota Coyotes Faurot Field, Columbia, MO W 35-10 Saturday

Sept. 9 Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders Faurot Field, Columbia, MO W 23-19 Saturday

Sept. 16 Kansas State Wildcats Faurot Field, Columbia, MO W 30-27 Saturday

Sept. 23 vs Memphis Tigers The Dome, St. Louis, MO W 34-27 Saturday

Sept. 30 at Vanderbilt Commodores FirstBank Stadium, Nashville, TN W 38-21 Saturday

Oct. 7 LSU Tigers Faurot Field, Columbia, MO L 39-49 Saturday

Oct. 14 at Kentucky Wildcats Kroger Field, Lexington, KY W 38-21 Saturday

Oct. 21 South Carolina Gamecocks Faurot Field, Columbia, MO W 34-12 Saturday

Oct. 28 OFF Saturday

Nov. 4 at Georgia Bulldogs Sanford Stadium, Athens, GA L 21-30 Saturday

Nov. 11 Tennessee Volunteers Faurot Field, Columbia, MO W 36-7 Saturday

Nov. 18 Florida Gators Faurot Field, Columbia, MO W 33-31 Friday

Nov. 24 at Arkansas Razorbacks D.W.R. Razorback Stadium, Fayetteville, AR W 48-14

Ole Miss Rebels

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

2023 record: 10-2

2023 schedule

Date Team / Location Result Saturday

Sept. 2 Mercer Bears Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, Oxford, MS W 73-7 Saturday

Sept. 9 at Tulane Green Wave Yulman Stadium, New Orleans, LA W 37-20 Saturday

Sept. 16 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, Oxford, MS W 48-23 Saturday

Sept. 23 at Alabama Crimson Tide Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, AL L 10-24 Saturday

Sept. 30 LSU Tigers Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, Oxford, MS W 55-49 Saturday

Oct. 7 Arkansas Razorbacks Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, Oxford, MS W 27-20 Saturday

Oct. 14 OFF Saturday

Oct. 21 at Auburn Tigers Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn, AL W 28-21 Saturday

Oct. 28 Vanderbilt Commodores Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, Oxford, MS W 33-7 Saturday

Nov. 4 Texas A&M Aggies Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, Oxford, MS W 38-35 Saturday

Nov. 11 at Georgia Bulldogs Sanford Stadium, Athens, GA L 17-52 Saturday

Nov. 18 ULM Warhawks Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, Oxford, MS W 35-3 Thursday

Nov. 23 at Mississippi State Bulldogs Davis Wade Stadium, Starkville, MS W 17-7

Syndication: The Oklahoman

2023 record: 10-2

2023 schedule

Date Team / Location Result Saturday

Sept. 2 Arkansas State Red Wolves Gaylord Family OK Mem. Stadium, Norman, OK W 73-0 Saturday

Sept. 9 SMU Mustangs Gaylord Family OK Mem. Stadium, Norman, OK W 28-11 Saturday

Sept. 16 at Tulsa Golden Hurricane H.A. Chapman Stadium, Tulsa, OK W 66-17 Saturday

Sept. 23 at Cincinnati Bearcats Nippert Stadium, Cincinnati, OH W 20-6 Saturday

Sept. 30 Iowa State Cyclones Gaylord Family OK Mem. Stadium, Norman, OK W 50-20 Saturday

Oct. 7 vs. Texas Longhorns Cotton Bowl Stadium, Dallas, TX W 34-30 Saturday

Oct. 14 OFF Saturday

Oct. 21 UCF Knights Gaylord Family OK Mem. Stadium, Norman, OK W 31-29 Saturday

Oct. 28 at Kansas Jayhawks David Booth Kansas Mem. Stadium, Lawrence, KS L 33-38 Saturday

Nov. 4 at Oklahoma State Cowboys Boone Pickens Stadium, Stillwater, OK L 24-27 Saturday

Nov. 11 West Virginia Mountaineers Gaylord Family OK Mem. Stadium, Norman, OK W 59-20 Saturday

Nov. 18 at BYU Cougars LaVell Edwards Stadium, Provo, UT W 31-24 Friday

Nov. 24 TCU Horned Frogs Gaylord Family OK Mem. Stadium, Norman, OK W 69-45

Penn State Nittany Lions

Photo: Isaiah Hole

2023 record: 10-2

2023 schedule

Date Team / Location Result Saturday

Sept. 2 West Virginia Mountaineers Beaver Stadium, University Park, PA W 38-15 Saturday

Sept. 9 Delaware Blue Hens Beaver Stadium, University Park, PA W 63-7 Saturday

Sept. 16 at Illinois Fighting Illini Memorial Stadium, Champaign, IL W 30-13 Saturday

Sept. 23 Iowa Hawkeyes Beaver Stadium, University Park, PA W 31-0 Saturday

Sept. 30 at Northwestern Wildcats Ryan Field, Evanston, IL W 41-13 Saturday

Oct. 7 OFF Saturday

Oct. 14 UMass Minutemen Beaver Stadium, University Park, PA W 63-0 Saturday

Oct. 21 at Ohio State Buckeyes Ohio Stadium, Columbus, OH L 12-20 Saturday

Oct. 28 Indiana Hoosiers Beaver Stadium, University Park, PA W 33-24 Saturday

Nov. 4 at Maryland Terrapins SECU Stadium, College Park, MD W 51-15 Saturday

Nov. 11 Michigan Wolverines Beaver Stadium, University Park, PA L 15-24 Saturday

Nov. 18 Rutgers Scarlet Knights Beaver Stadium, University Park, PA W 27-6 Friday

Nov. 24 at Michigan State Spartans Ford Field, Detroit, MI W 42-0

LSU Tigers

2023 record: 9-3

2023 schedule

Date Team / Location Result Sunday

Sept. 3 vs. Florida State Seminoles Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL L 24-45 Saturday

Sept. 9 Grambling State Tigers Tiger Stadium, Baton Rouge, LA W 72-10 Saturday

Sept. 16 at Mississippi State Bulldogs Davis Wade Stadium, Starkville, MS W 41-14 Saturday

Sept. 23 Arkansas Razorbacks Tiger Stadium, Baton Rouge, LA W 34-31 Saturday

Sept. 30 at Ole Miss Rebels Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, Oxford, MS L 49-55 Saturday

Oct. 7 at Missouri Tigers Faurot Field, Columbia, MO W 49-39 Saturday

Oct. 14 Auburn Tigers Tiger Stadium, Baton Rouge, LA W 48-18 Saturday

Oct. 21 Army Black Knights Tiger Stadium, Baton Rouge, LA W 62-0 Saturday

Oct. 28 OFF Saturday

Nov. 4 at Alabama Crimson Tide Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, AL L 28-42 Saturday

Nov. 11 Florida Gators Tiger Stadium, Baton Rouge, LA W 52-35 Saturday

Nov. 18 Georgia State Panthers Tiger Stadium, Baton Rouge, LA W 56-14 Saturday

Nov. 25 Texas A&M Aggies Tiger Stadium, Baton Rouge, LA W 42-30

Arizona Wildcats

Zachary BonDurant-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 9-3

2023 schedule

Date Team / Location Result Saturday

Sept. 2 Northern Arizona Lumberjacks Arizona Stadium, Tucson, AZ W 38-3 Saturday

Sept. 9 at Mississippi State Bulldogs Davis Wade Stadium, Starkville, MS L 24-31 Saturday

Sept. 16 UTEP Miners Arizona Stadium, Tucson, AZ W 31-10 Saturday

Sept. 23 at Stanford Cardinal Stanford Stadium, Stanford, CA W 21-20 Saturday

Sept. 30 Washington Huskies Arizona Stadium, Tucson, AZ L 24-31 Saturday

Oct. 7 at USC Trojans LA Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles, CA L 41-43 Saturday

Oct. 14 at Washington State Cougars Martin Stadium, Pullman, WA W 44-6 Saturday

Oct. 21 OFF W 35-28 Saturday

Oct. 28 Oregon State Beavers Arizona Stadium, Tucson, AZ W 27-24 Saturday

Nov. 4 UCLA Bruins Arizona Stadium, Tucson, AZ W 27-10 Saturday

Nov. 11 at Colorado Buffaloes Folsom Field, Boulder, CO W 34-31 Saturday

Nov. 18 Utah Utes Arizona Stadium, Tucson, AZ W 42-38 Saturday

Nov. 25 at Arizona State Sun Devils Mountain America Stadium, Tempe, AZ W 59-23

Tulane Green Wave

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

2023 record: 11-1

2023 schedule

Date Team / Location Result Saturday

Sept. 2 South Alabama Jaguars Yulman Stadium, New Orleans, LA W 37-17 Saturday

Sept. 9 Ole Miss Rebels Yulman Stadium, New Orleans, LA L 20-37 Saturday

Sept. 16 at Southern Miss Golden Eagles M. M. Roberts Stadium, Hattiesburg, MS W 21-3 Saturday

Sept. 23 Nicholls Colonels Yulman Stadium, New Orleans, LA W 36-7 Saturday

Sept. 30 UAB Blazers Yulman Stadium, New Orleans, LA W 35-23 Saturday

Oct. 7 OFF Friday

Oct. 13 at Memphis Tigers Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium, Memphis, TN W 31-21 Saturday

Oct. 21 North Texas Mean Green (HC)Yulman Stadium, New Orleans, LA W 35-28 Saturday

Oct. 28 at Rice Owls Rice Stadium, Houston, TX W 30-28 Saturday

Nov. 4 at East Carolina Pirates Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium, Greenville, NC W 13-10 Saturday

Nov. 11 Tulsa Golden Hurricane Yulman Stadium, New Orleans, LA W 24-22 Saturday

Nov. 18 at Florida Atlantic Owls FAU Stadium, Boca Raton, FL W 24-8 Saturday

Nov. 25 UTSA Roadrunners Yulman Stadium, New Orleans, LA W 29-16

Louisville Cardinals

Jaylynn Nash-USA TODAY Sports

2023 record: 10-2

2023 schedule

Date Team / Location Result Friday

Sept. 1 vs Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA W 39-34 Thursday

Sept. 7 Murray State Racers L&N Stadium, Louisville, KY W 56-0 Saturday

Sept. 16 vs Indiana Hoosiers Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN W 21-14 Saturday

Sept. 23 Boston College Eagles L&N Stadium, Louisville, KY W 56-28 Friday

Sept. 29 at NC State Wolfpack Carter-Finley Stadium, Raleigh, NC W 13-10 Saturday

Oct. 7 Notre Dame Fighting Irish L&N Stadium, Louisville, KY W 33-20 Saturday

Oct. 14 at Pitt Panthers Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, PA L 21-38 Saturday

Oct. 21 OFF Saturday

Oct. 28 Duke Blue Devils L&N Stadium, Louisville, KY W 23-0 Saturday

Nov. 4 Virginia Tech Hokies L&N Stadium, Louisville, KY W 34-3 Thursday

Nov. 9 Virginia Cavaliers L&N Stadium, Louisville, KY W 31-24 Saturday

Nov. 18 at Miami (FL) Hurricanes Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL W 38-31 Saturday

Nov. 25 Kentucky Wildcats L&N Stadium, Louisville, KY L 31-38

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Photo: Isaiah Hole

2023 record: 9-3

2023 schedule

Date Team / Location Result Saturday

Aug. 26 vs. Navy Midshipmen Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Ireland W 42-3 Saturday

Sept. 2 Tennessee State Tigers Notre Dame Stadium, Notre Dame, IN W 56-3 Saturday

Sept. 9 at NC State Wolfpack Carter-Finley Stadium, Raleigh, NC W 45-24 Saturday

Sept. 16 Central Michigan Chippewas Notre Dame Stadium, Notre Dame, IN W 41-17 Saturday

Sept. 23 Ohio State Buckeyes Notre Dame Stadium, Notre Dame, IN L 14-17 Saturday

Sept. 30 at Duke Blue Devils Wallace Wade Stadium, Durham, NC W 21-14 Saturday

Oct. 7 at Louisville Cardinals L&N Stadium, Louisville, KY L 20-33 Saturday

Oct. 14 USC Trojans Notre Dame Stadium, Notre Dame, IN W 48-20 Saturday

Oct. 21 OFF Saturday

Oct. 28 Pitt Panthers Notre Dame Stadium, Notre Dame, IN W 58-7 Saturday

Nov. 4 at Clemson Tigers Memorial Stadium, Clemson, SC L 23-31 Saturday

Nov. 11 OFF Saturday

Nov. 18 Wake Forest Demon Deacons Notre Dame Stadium, Notre Dame, IN W 45-7 Saturday

Nov. 25 at Stanford Cardinal Stanford Stadium, Stanford, CA W 56-23

Iowa Hawkeyes

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

2023 record: 10-2

Last win: Iowa 13, Nebraska 10

Liberty Flames

James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

2023 record: 12-0

Last win: Liberty 42, UTEP 28

Oregon State Beavers

Syndication: Statesman Journal

2023 record: 8-4

Last game: Oregon State 7, Oregon 31

Oklahoma State Cowboys

Syndication: The Oklahoman

2023 record: 9-3

Last win: Oklahoma State 40, BYU 34

NC State Wolfpack

Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

2023 record: 12-0

Last win: NC State 39, North Carolina 20

James Madison Dukes

Hannah Pajewski-USA TODAY Sports

2023 record: 11-1

Last game: JMU 56, Coastal Carolina 14

SMU Mustangs

Photo: Isaiah Hole

2023 record: 10-2

Last game: SMU 59, Navy 14

Clemson Tigers

(Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

2023 record: 8-4

Last game: Clemson 16, South Carolina 7

