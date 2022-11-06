ESPN updates college football power rankings after Week 10

The entire landscape of college football changed in Week 10.

Clemson got blown out by Notre Dame, essentially ending the Tigers’ chances, lest several other teams are toppled. Georgia potentially ousted Tennessee, which had a good win over Alabama — perhaps the best in the sport — but now needs Georgia to lose in order to secure a berth into the SEC Championship game. Alabama also lost some luster with its second loss of the season. Ohio State struggled with a one-win Northwestern team in Evanston. However, Michigan football, TCU, and Oregon rolled on Saturday.

RELATED: Joel Klatt updates his CFB power rankings with new top teams

ESPN updated its weekly power rankings, and there were some big shifts given what happened on Saturday. Here is the latest according to the worldwide leader.

Georgia Bulldogs (9-0)

Photo by: Isaiah Hole

Ohio State Buckeyes (9-0)

Joseph Scheller-The Columbus Dispatch

Michigan Wolverines (9-0)

Photo: Isaiah Hole

TCU Horned Frogs (9-0)

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Tennessee Volunteers (8-1)

Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Oregon Ducks (8-1)

Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

USC Trojans (8-1)

USC

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

LSU Tigers (7-2)

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

UCLA Bruins (8-1)

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Ole Miss Rebels (8-1)

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama Crimson Tide (7-2)

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Utah Utes (7-2)

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Clemson Tigers (8-1)

Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

North Carolina Tar Heels (8-1)

Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

Penn State Nittany Lions (7-2)

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Tulane Green Wave (8-1)

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

NC State Wolfpack (7-2)

Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Liberty Flames (8-1)

James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

Texas Longhorns (6-3)

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

UCF Knights (7-2)

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Illinois Fighting Illini (7-2)

(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (6-3)

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Washington Huskies (7-2)

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas State Wildcats (6-3)

Story continues

AP Photo/Nate Billings

Kentucky Wildcats (6-3)

Kentucky

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire