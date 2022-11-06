ESPN updates college football power rankings after Week 10
The entire landscape of college football changed in Week 10.
Clemson got blown out by Notre Dame, essentially ending the Tigers’ chances, lest several other teams are toppled. Georgia potentially ousted Tennessee, which had a good win over Alabama — perhaps the best in the sport — but now needs Georgia to lose in order to secure a berth into the SEC Championship game. Alabama also lost some luster with its second loss of the season. Ohio State struggled with a one-win Northwestern team in Evanston. However, Michigan football, TCU, and Oregon rolled on Saturday.
ESPN updated its weekly power rankings, and there were some big shifts given what happened on Saturday. Here is the latest according to the worldwide leader.
Georgia Bulldogs (9-0)
Photo by: Isaiah Hole
Ohio State Buckeyes (9-0)
Joseph Scheller-The Columbus Dispatch
Michigan Wolverines (9-0)
Photo: Isaiah Hole
TCU Horned Frogs (9-0)
Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Tennessee Volunteers (8-1)
Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel
Oregon Ducks (8-1)
Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
USC Trojans (8-1)
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
LSU Tigers (7-2)
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
UCLA Bruins (8-1)
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Ole Miss Rebels (8-1)
Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Alabama Crimson Tide (7-2)
Photo: Isaiah Hole
Utah Utes (7-2)
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Clemson Tigers (8-1)
Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports
North Carolina Tar Heels (8-1)
Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports
Penn State Nittany Lions (7-2)
Photo: Isaiah Hole
Tulane Green Wave (8-1)
Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
NC State Wolfpack (7-2)
Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports
Liberty Flames (8-1)
James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
Texas Longhorns (6-3)
Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
UCF Knights (7-2)
Photo: Isaiah Hole
Illinois Fighting Illini (7-2)
(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Notre Dame Fighting Irish (6-3)
Photo: Isaiah Hole
Washington Huskies (7-2)
Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Kansas State Wildcats (6-3)
AP Photo/Nate Billings
Kentucky Wildcats (6-3)
Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports