ESPN updates CFB bowl projections, Georgia sitting pretty

ESPN’s Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach have updated their college football bowl projections, including predictions for the College Football Playoff semifinals and who will play in the national championship.

With the Georgia Bulldogs sitting at 7-0 and ranked No. 1 in the nation, both Bonagura and Schlabach have UGA making the College Football Playoff and playing in the Capital One Orange Bowl in Miami on New Years Eve.

Bonagura’s prediction: Georgia vs. Michigan in the Orange Bowl

Schlabach’s prediction: Georgia vs. Cincinnati in the Orange Bowl

Bonagura predicts a Cincinnati vs. Alabama Cotton Bowl as the other playoff game. Schlabach has Ohio State vs. Oklahoma meeting in that game.

The winners of the Orange Bowl and Cotton Bowl would meet in the national championship game in Indianapolis on January 10.

Both Bonagura and Schlabach have UGA making it to the national title.

Bonagura predicts UGA to play Alabama in the title game. Schlabach predicts Georgia to take on Ohio State.

No prediction for who wins the national championship was released, but if Georgia fans had their pick, I think most would prefer to play Ohio State rather than Alabama. We’ve seen that story one too many times.