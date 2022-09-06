ESPN updates bowl projections after Week 1: Where is Notre Dame headed now?
The first official week of college football is finally over and everyone is having their hot takes from just one data point. ESPN’s Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach have made their bowl projections, which will undoubtably change between now and when the matchups are announced. Find out where Notre Dame landed along with the New Year’s Six and College Football Playoff pairings and who advances to the CFP Finals.
CFP Semifinal - Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
Bonagura – Alabama vs. Oklahoma
Schlabach – Alabama vs. Oklahoma
CFP Semifinal - Vrbo Fiesta Bowl
Bonagura – Ohio State vs. Georgia
Schlabach – Ohio State vs. Georgia
CFP National Championship
Bonagura – Alabama vs. Georgia
Schlabach – Alabama vs. Georgia
NY6 - Rose Bowl
Bonagura – Michigan vs. USC
Schlabach – Michigan vs. USC
NY6 - Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic
Bonagura – Clemson vs. Cincinnati
Schlabach – Clemson vs. Houston
NY6 - Allstate Sugar Bowl
Bonagura – Arkansas vs. Baylor
Schlabach – Texas A&M vs. Baylor
NY6 - Capital One Orange Bowl
Bonagura – Pittsburgh vs. Notre Dame
Schlabach – Miami (FL) vs. Notre Dame