ESPN updates bowl projections after Week 1: Where is Notre Dame headed now?

Michael Chen
·2 min read

The first official week of college football is finally over and everyone is having their hot takes from just one data point. ESPN’s Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach have made their bowl projections, which will undoubtably change between now and when the matchups are announced. Find out where Notre Dame landed along with the New Year’s Six and College Football Playoff pairings and who advances to the CFP Finals.

CFP Semifinal - Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Bonagura – Alabama vs. Oklahoma

Schlabach –  Alabama vs. Oklahoma

CFP Semifinal - Vrbo Fiesta Bowl

Bonagura – Ohio State vs. Georgia

Schlabach – Ohio State vs. Georgia

CFP National Championship

Bonagura – Alabama vs. Georgia

Schlabach – Alabama vs. Georgia

NY6 - Rose Bowl

Jan 1, 2021; Arlington, TX, USA; General view of a snap between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the second quarter during the Rose Bowl at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Bonagura – Michigan vs. USC

Schlabach – Michigan vs. USC

NY6 - Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic

Bonagura – Clemson vs. Cincinnati

Schlabach – Clemson vs. Houston

NY6 - Allstate Sugar Bowl

Bonagura – Arkansas vs. Baylor

Schlabach – Texas A&M vs. Baylor

NY6 - Capital One Orange Bowl

Bonagura – Pittsburgh vs. Notre Dame

Schlabach – Miami (FL) vs. Notre Dame

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire

