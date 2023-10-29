ESPN updates bowl projections for LSU after bye week

LSU sits at 6-2 on the year coming off the bye week, and though a College Football Playoff berth looks highly unlikely, this team’s other goals remain on the table.

It could still repeat as SEC West champions and reach the New Year’s Six, which it wasn’t able to do last season. However, the Tigers will have to get through Alabama to do so, and ESPN’s Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach don’t have them reaching the NY6 in their latest bowl projections after Week 9.

Instead, both have LSU in the ReliaQuest Bowl in Tampa, though they disagree about the opponent. Bonagura has it drawing Wisconsin, while Schlabach has it facing North Carolina.

Either way, it would be a disappointing finish given the expectations coming into the year. The Tigers will hope to prove them wrong and reach the NY6 for the first time under coach Brian Kelly.

