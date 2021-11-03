ESPN updates bowl projections: Georgia going all the way

The College Football Playoff rankings were revealed on Tuesday night and, as expected, the Georgia Bulldogs occupied the top spot.

Following Georgia is Alabama, Michigan State and Oregon to round out the top-four.

Not long after the playoff rankings were released, ESPN updated its bowl projections accordingly, including the two College Football Playoff semifinal games.

Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach teamed up to provide their projections.

Bonagura’s four playoff teams are Georgia, Alabama, Michigan State and Oregon.

Schlabach has Georgia, Alabama, Cincinnati and Ohio State making it.

Here’s how they see it playing out.

CFP Semifinal at Capital One Orange Bowl:

Bonagura: Georgia vs. Oregon

Schlabach: Alabama vs. Cincinnati

CFP Semifinal at Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic:

Bonagura: Alabama vs. Michigan State

Schlabach: Georgia vs. Ohio State

The biggest question I have surrounding these projection is: Does this mean they both think Alabama is going to beat Georgia in the SEC Championship Game? Or do they think a two-loss Alabama can still make it in?

As for their national title projections, both have Georgia playing Alabama in what would be a rematch of, well, just about every big game Georgia’s played in over the last decade.

If Alabama loses the SEC Championship, the only way I see the Tide making it is if every team around them manages to lose. The committee clearly thinks very highly of Alabama, ranking it No. 2 despite its one loss, so maybe it’s possible. But what I do know is that if Alabama makes it in with two losses, the world of college football would be absolute chaos. Twitter should be fun to watch on that day.