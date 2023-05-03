ESPN updates 2023 college football power rankings, post-spring

USA TODAY Sports put out its spring power rankings this week, and while we had a lot of questions about those, there are some new, notable power rankings to hit the scene.

ESPN updates its power rankings from week to week during the season, but they don’t, naturally, have to update it much in the offseason months. But now that spring football is in the books for every college football team, the worldwide leader is back with a fresh set of eyes, evaluating who we expect the elite teams to be in 2023.

That said, here is how ESPN ranks the top 25 as of current as well as our thoughts on each ranking.

Georgia Bulldogs

Photo by: Isaiah Hole

Previous ranking: 1

Our thoughts: Until the king is defeated, regardless of the personnel losses, he will remain on the throne.

Michigan Wolverines

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Previous ranking: 3

Our thoughts: Accurate. Can’t put Michigan at No. 1 until it actually wins a playoff game, but can’t put them lower than any of the schools rated below it at this juncture. It’s national championship or bust for Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines this year.

Florida State Seminoles

Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

Previous ranking: 4

Our thoughts: Way too high. Listen, just because you went 10-3 and return what looks like a great quarterback, it’s no guarantee that you’ve turned around the ship. We all want Florida State to be back, but it needs to prove it, still.

USC Trojans

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Previous ranking: 7

Our thoughts: The question here is all about the defensive side of the ball, and Lincoln Riley has yet to show at any of his schools that he can put that together. But, this is the Pac-12, and he has a Heisman-winning quarterback. Who can say no?

Ohio State Buckeyes

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Previous ranking: 2

Our thoughts: About right. Just like with Alabama, there’s questions about the quarterback, but Ohio State is still loaded with talent. But no matter how talented your receivers are, if you can’t get them the ball, it doesn’t really matter, does it?

Alabama Crimson Tide

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Previous ranking: 5

Our thoughts: About right. The ranking is high enough to give Nick Saban’s team respect while also noting that without an obvious starting quarterback and two new coordinators, there are questions in Tuscaloosa.

LSU Tigers

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Previous ranking: 8

Our thoughts: About right. LSU isn’t higher than Alabama (theoretically) or Georgia, but is still likely one of the best teams in the country — especially with Jayden Daniels coming back. Brian Kelly, love him or hate him, turns teams around in a hurry.

Penn State Nittany Lions

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Previous ranking: 6

Our thoughts: About right — for now. There’s a lot of excitement in Happy Valley for Drew Allar, but high recruiting rankings don’t mean anything — just remember Christian Hackenberg was an elite QB as a recruit. The Nittany Lions return most of the offense but lose a lot on defense. They have a shot this year, but we’ll believe it when we see it.

Clemson Tigers

Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

Previous ranking: 15

Our thoughts: About right, but perhaps too low. Clemson has been good, but not elite, the past couple of years, but with Cade Klubnik taking over, that could change in a hurry. Dabo Swinney has done enough with the Tigers that he deserves the benefit of the doubt.

Texas Longhorns

John Gutierrez-USA TODAY Sports

Previous ranking: 16

Our thoughts: I’m sorry, but the previous ranking was more correct. Yes, Texas has a lot of returning weapons (though no Bijan Robinson) and two five-star quarterbacks. But until Texas proves it’s back, it’s not back.

Tennessee Volunteers

Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Previous ranking: 10

Our thoughts: Who knows if this is too high or too low? We really won’t know if Josh Heupel caught lightning in a bottle or if this is now what Tennessee is. That said, Joe Milton got the job done without Jalin Hyatt in the bowl game against a good Clemson team, so maybe Tennessee is flirting with greatness?

Washington Huskies

Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images

Previous ranking: 11

Our thoughts: Maybe too low? While we like USC and Utah, having a weapon in Michael Penix could elevate the program — if he can stay healthy. The Huskies also return a healthy amount of production.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Previous ranking: 14

Our thoughts: About right. Too many outlets are predicting Notre Dame among the top teams and Marcus Freeman hasn’t exactly proven anything yet. He has a date with his alma mater, Ohio State, this year, and still has to face a rising USC team. Being middle of the pack is right for now.

Utah Utes

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Previous ranking: 13

Our thoughts: Too low. The Utes won the Pac-12 last year and return quarterback Cam Rising. They should be seen as the class in the conference alongside USC — yet they aren’t given that distinction.

Oregon Ducks

Syndication: The Register Guard

Previous ranking: 9

Our thoughts: Sounds about right. Oregon has been perennially overhyped, and until it does something more, especially under Dan Lanning, being middle of the pack in the top 25 seems accurate.

TCU Horned Frogs

Photo by: Isaiah Hole

Previous ranking: 12

Our thoughts: No one expected TCU to do anything last year, in Sonny Dykes’ first year, and all it did was make it to the national championship game. That said, there are far too many losses on offense, so this ranking is certainly too high.

Oregon State Beavers

Syndication: Statesman Journal

Previous ranking: 17

Our thoughts: Now that DJ Uiagalele is leading the show on offense, the Beavers very well could take a step forward — a big one. Though USC, Washington, and Oregon are hurdles, we’ve already seen Oregon State have success. It just needs to build on it. The ranking is about right.

Kansas State Wildcats

AP Photo/Nate Billings

Previous ranking: 18

Our thoughts: Definitely too low, despite losing Deuce Vaughn. Many forget that it was Kansas State — not TCU, not Texas, not Oklahoma — that won the Big 12 last year. And with Will Howard returning at quarterback, the Wildcats certainly could repeat.

Tulane Green Wave

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Previous ranking: 19

Our thoughts: Tulane was quietly great last year and returns nearly everyone. This is maybe too low of a ranking.

Texas Tech Red Raiders

Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Previous ranking: 23

Our thoughts: The personnel looks to be there, and the Big 12 is honestly wide open, so it wouldn’t surprise if the Red Raiders made some noise. This ranking is probably accurate — though you could put any number of Big 12 teams here.

North Carolina Tar Heels

Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

Previous ranking: 21

Our thoughts: We usually think UNC is ranked too high, but considering Drake Maye is returning, is this too low? Granted, even when the Tar Heels have a solid quarterback, it doesn’t always equate to annual success. Yet, they play in the ACC, so you never know!

Ole Miss Rebels

Photo by Matt Bush | USA TODAY

Previous ranking: 20

Our thoughts: Will Pete Golding improve the Ole Miss defense? The offense appears to be set, even with a logjam at quarterback with Jaxson Dart, Spencer Sanders, and Walker Howard all on the roster. If the Rebels can somehow revamp the other side of the ball, they could be dangerous. But this ranking is about right.

UTSA Roadrunners

Helen Comer-The Daily News

Previous ranking: 22

Our thoughts: About right. UTSA has won its conference for two-straight years and has a lot returning — though it is now moving to the American. Expect the Roadrunners to do well there even in year one.

Kentucky Wildcats

Kentucky

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Previous ranking: NR

Our thoughts: No more Will Levis, but enter Devin Leary. Kentucky does still feel like it’s head of most of the SEC East, so this is another ranking that’s probably spot on. It won’t likely beat Georgia, but very well should be ahead of many others. Another 9-3 type season seems about right.

Wisconsin Badgers

John Fisher/Getty Images

Previous ranking: NR

Our thoughts: The USA TODAY Sports power rankings had Wisconsin here, and it’s probably fair. There are high expectations with Luke Fickell taking over, and while he works to transform the offense with Phil Longo, he’ll at least have running back Braelon Allen to lean on.

