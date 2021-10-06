ESPN’s updated FPI rankings after Week 5: How do the Big 12 teams stack up?

In their win against the Kansas State Wildcats, the Oklahoma Sooners provided answers to a few of the questions that had plagued this team in recent weeks. Namely, the offensive efficiency that led to 37 points was a welcomed surprise. The Sooners methodically drove down the field for four touchdowns and three field goals, scoring on seven of their eight drives during the game.

As a result of the win, ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI) has the Oklahoma Sooners as the number four team in the nation. The FPI runs 20,000 simulations to come up with their projections taking into account what they’ve done and what they will do.

If you’re interested in learning more about ESPN FPI, they broke it all down for you. Here’s a brief snippet.

FPI is a predictive rating system designed to measure team strength and project performance going forward. The ultimate goal of FPI is not to rank teams 1 through (130); rather, it is to correctly predict games and season outcomes. If Vegas ever published the power rankings it uses to set its lines, they would likely look quite a lot like FPI. – ESPN Sports Analytics

We use ESPN’s FPI to take look at the Sooners game-by-game win probabilities after each week’s contest to see how the view of the Sooners has changed. In recent weeks, the computer’s confidence in the Sooners has diminished slightly, though they’re still the favorites to win each game on the remainder of the schedule.

In their projections, the Sooners have a 49.7% chance of winning the Big 12 conference and currently a 48.2% chance of making the College Football Playoff.

The benefit of looking at the Sooners’ current projections and where the rest of the Big 12 stacks up, is that it gives a bit of an indication as to how the conference is viewed nationally. When it comes to the College Football Playoff committee attempting to rank teams to contend in the four-team playoff, much of how a team’s opponents are viewed can weigh heavily on the committee’s decision to invite one team over another.

If there are more than four obvious teams in the discussion for a seat at the postseason table, then FPI of the Oklahoma Sooners’ opponents could come into account.

This week, the Sooners face the No. 8 team in the country according to ESPN’s FPI. Other than Kansas, no Big 12 team ranks outside of the top 55. The higher those teams climb, the better for the Sooners.

Let’s take a look at where the Big 12 stands after week five.

Kansas Jayhawks

Iowa State Cyclones quarterback Hunter Dekkers (12) runs the ball for a touchdown as Iowa State hosts Kansas at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021.

ESPN FPI rankings

No. 121 in the country

No. 10 in the Big 12

FPI: -18.6

Current record: 1-4

Kansas State Wildcats

MANHATTAN, KS – OCTOBER 02: Quarterback Spencer Rattler #7 of the Oklahoma Sooners scrambles up field against defensive back Cincere Mason #9 of the Kansas State Wildcats, during the first half at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium on October 2, 2021 in Manhattan, Kansas.

ESPN FPI rankings

No. 55 in the country

No. 9 in the Big 12

FPI: 3.2

Current record: 3-2

Texas Tech Red Raiders

Oct 2, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA: Texas Tech Red Raiders place kicker Jonathan Garibay (46) kicks the go ahead field goal late in the fourth quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium.

ESPN FPI rankings

No. 47 in the country

No. 8 in the Big 12

FPI: 5.1

Current record: 4-1

West Virginia Mountaineers

Oct 2, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA: West Virginia Mountaineers quarterback Jarret Doege (2) passes the ball during the fourth quarter against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium.

ESPN FPI rankings

No. 38 in the country

No. 7 in the Big 12

FPI: 6.1

Current record: 2-3

TCU Horned Frogs

Oct 2, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson (5) runs with the ball as TCU Horned Frogs cornerback Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson (1) chases during the second half at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN FPI rankings

No. 37 in the country

No. 6 in the Big 12

FPI: 6.2

Current record: 2-2

Baylor Bears

Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN FPI rankings

No. 35 in the country

No. 5 in the Big 12

FPI: 6.5

Current record: 4-1

Oklahoma State Cowboys

Oct 2, 2021; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA: Oklahoma State Cowboys running back Jaylen Warren (7) jumps after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Baylor Bears at Boone Pickens Stadium.

ESPN FPI rankings

No. 34 in the country

No. 4 in the Big 12

FPI: 6.5

Current record: 5-0

Iowa State Cyclones

Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy passes the ball to running back Breece Hall during the first quarter at Jack Trice Stadium Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Ames, Iowa.

ESPN FPI rankings

No. 9 in the Country

No. 3 in the Big 12

FPI: 15.8

Current record: 3-2

Texas Longhorns

Oct 2, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA: Texas Longhorns wide receiver Jordan Whittington (4) celebrates with wide receiver Marcus Washington (15) after scoring a touchdown during the second half against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium.

ESPN FPI rankings

No. 8 in the country

No. 2 in the Big 12

FPI: 16.0

Current record: 4-1

Oklahoma Sooners

MANHATTAN, KS – OCTOBER 02: Running back Kennedy Brooks #26 of the Oklahoma Sooners celebrates with teammate Michael Woods II #8 after scoring a touchdown, during the second half against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium on October 2, 2021 in Manhattan, Kansas.

ESPN FPI rankings

No. 4 in the country

No. 1 in the Big 12

FPI: 18.3

Current record: 5-0

