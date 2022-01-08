ESPN: Tyreek Hill dealing with heel issue

The Chiefs have not announced an injury for receiver Tyreek Hill, but apparently he’s dealing with one.

ESPN sideline reporter Laura Rutledge said late in the first quarter that Hill suffered a heel injury during pregame warmups. Hill is still on the sideline with his helmet on. But he was not targeted with a pass in the first quarter.

Hill entered the week with a career-high 110 receptions for 1,237 yards and nine touchdowns.

The Broncos answered the Chiefs’ long touchdown drive with a score of their own. Quarterback Drew Lock scrambled for a 5-yard touchdown to tie the game at 7-7.

Denver was able to extend its drive with a roughing the punter penalty on fourth-and-8 from the Denver 35-yard line. Instead of a three-and-out, the Broncos stayed on the field and eventually got the ball into the paint.

