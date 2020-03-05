ESPN has two players above Jayson Tatum on best NBA under-25 ranking

There's little doubt Jayson Tatum is a future superstar in the NBA, and you could even make a case he's playing on that level right now.

Tatum scored 32 points in Boston's 112-106 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night. He's now scored 30-plus points in five consecutive games -- a feat only four other players in C's history have accomplished. His latest impressive performance comes after he was named Eastern Conference Player of the Month for February earlier this week.

So, where does Tatum rank among the league's best young players?

ESPN recently revealed its best 25 players under 25 years old ranking. Tatum came in at No. 3, just behind Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (No. 1) and New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (No. 2). Here's ESPN's explanation of Tatum's spot on the list.

This probably will be the high-water mark for Tatum, with Doncic and Williamson projected to hold the top two spots for the foreseeable future. Still, Tatum, who turned 22 on Tuesday, moves up five spots from last season, emerging as an All-Star and a franchise player for the Celtics. Besides being one of the most durable players in the NBA, Tatum has become the Celtics' No. 1 option, as demonstrated by his being only the sixth Celtics player to average 30 points in a month. He's eligible for a contract extension this summer and will command a max salary.

This ranking is fair to Tatum. Doncic is the No. 1 player on a team in a playoff spot, and he's almost averaging a triple-double with 28.5 points, 9.5 rebounds and 8.8 assists per game. That's an absurd stat line for a second-year player. Williamson was the No. 1 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft and has lived up to the lofty expectations so far. He's averaging 24 points on almost 60 percent shooting since making his debut in January.

The best way for Tatum to finish higher on this list next season is to excel in the 2020 playoffs and lead the Celtics on a deep run, similar to what he did as a rookie in 2018. Doncic and Williamson likely will be first-round exits, and the Pelicans might not even make the playoffs. Postseason success is where Tatum can really separate himself from a lot of players on this ESPN ranking.

