ESPN trades Ohio State football game to Fox for Joe Buck

Ohio State football is a cash cow in just about all aspects. So much so, that it looks like Fox has secured possibly the biggest marquee game of the 2022 college football season in exchange for allowing Joe Buck out of his contract a year early.

Shortly after Troy Aikman bolted for ESPN, it was rumored that Buck would be looking for a way to join his broadcast partner on the network. And it looks like things are will end up playing out that way even though Buck under contract through the 2022 season.

In exchange for allowing their top play-by-play announcer walk early, Fox seems to have negotiated the Ohio State vs. Notre Dame game that will be played on Sept. 3 this fall. The Buckeyes and Fighting Irish don’t get together all that often so when these two national brands meet later in the year, you can bet it’s going to be a big deal. And not just in the Midwest, but the in entire nation and even some parts of the world.

ESPN seems to have traded ND at Ohio State to Fox for letting Joe Buck walk a year early then. https://t.co/w8N7maPpja — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) March 12, 2022

Fox probably got the better end of this deal. Chances are Buck would walk at the end of the season anyway and it won’t be paying his $11 million salary in 2022.

This will also probably mean that the Ohio State Notre Dame game will be the Big Noon Kickoff game of the week. Regardless of game time, the Buckeyes and Irish will kick off their respective seasons in a big way. The game being traded for a broadcaster is just another sign of the times of the new world of sports in which we live.

