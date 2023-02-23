ESPN’s top 50 free agent fit for 49ers doesn’t make much sense

The 49ers had a pair of players listed in ESPN’s top 50 NFL free agents. Only one of those 50 free agents was listed as a fit for the 49ers, and the choice doesn’t make a ton of sense.

In a free agent class that features some good safeties, defensive tackles and offensive tackles – three of San Francisco’s biggest offseason needs – ESPN’s Matt Bowen has Steelers cornerback Cameron Sutton (the No. 28 player on the list) pegged as a fit with the 49ers. Via Bowen:

Sutton will have multiple suitors given his flexibility to play in the slot; Tennessee, Atlanta and Las Vegas all work here. But with the number of 49ers defensive backs heading to free agency and Sutton’s ability to cover in man and find the ball in zone, the fit works in San Francisco with new defensive coordinator Steve Wilks. Sutton posted three interceptions and 15 pass breakups for the Steelers in 2022, which were both career highs.

It’s certainly true that the 49ers have a slew of defensive backs hitting free agency, but let’s take stock of those players.

Safeties Jimmie Ward, Tashaun Gipson and Tarvarius Moore are all free agents. Sutton is a corner so he won’t fill any void left by exits from this group.

Cornerbacks hitting the free agent market are Emmanuel Moseley, Dontae Johnson and Jason Verrett.

Verrett missed all of last season, and Johnson saw limited action in Week 6 and Week 14 before tearing his ACL. That leaves Moseley, who was a starter opposite Charvarius Ward before suffering an ACL tear in Week 5. General manager John Lynch during his end-of-season press conference expressed interest in re-signing Moseley.

Sutton on the open market will likely fetch a decent contract, especially if Bowen is right about multiple suitors making a play for the veteran cornerback. It’s hard to imagine the 49ers for the second consecutive year taking a sizable swing at CB, especially with other needs on the table and not a ton of cap space to work with.

A more likely scenario is the 49ers re-signing Moseley on a more affordable deal and lining him up as a starter on the outside with Deommodore Lenoir back in the slot.

Story continues

Versatile CB depth is highly valuable on an NFL roster, but Sutton is a starting-caliber player. He’s more than likely out of the price range for what San Francisco needs at CB this offseason.

More!

John Lynch scheduled to speak at combine, Kyle Shanahan is not 49ers-Seahawks rivalry bubbles into offseason with bizarre trash talk Titans GM Ran Carthon has cool story about how 49ers identified late-round gem

Story originally appeared on Niners Wire