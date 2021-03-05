ESPN’s Todd McShay sends new RB to Bills in latest 2021 mock draft

The Buffalo Bills take a new running back in the latest mock draft provided by ESPN NFL Draft guru Todd McShay.

In not only McShay’s first mock from earlier this offseason, but in his partner’s, Mel Kiper Jr., Alabama running back Najee Harris is slated to the Bills with the No. 30 overall pick in the first round by both.

Now in McShay’s latest, it’s changed to Clemson rusher Travis Etienne. Here’s the breakdown on the pick:

The missing piece of this offense is an elite running back. Buffalo didn’t have a single player break 700 rushing yards last season, and its running backs found pay dirt just eight times on the ground. But Etienne scored 70 times over his college career and is a home run hitter in space. This offense could be dangerous.

Early in the 2020 pre-draft process, Harris and Etienne are viewed as the top two running backs by analysts. Both have great, all-around resumes at big-time college programs and perhaps Buffalo could be intrigued enough to add either.

In this latest mock by McShay, the Bills take Etienne… but don’t pass on Harris. McShay actually has Harris off the board already at No. 24 to the Steelers. The duo are the only first-round running backs selected. Interestingly in Kiper’s latest mock draft, his pick to the Bills also is changed from Harris, but to an offensive lineman. Also in Kiper’s draft, no running backs are selected at all in the first round.

Currently in Buffalo’s backfield, the Bills have two third-round running backs selected in the past two drafts, respectively, Devin Singletary and Zack Moss. Neither guy is really an all-around rusher like the top two 2021 prospects, but aren’t bad players, either.

The Bills’ rushing attack in 2020 certainly left something to be desired, but it seemed to be more of a case of bad blocking, not bad running. Bills general manager Brandon Beane alluded to this at his end of season press conference as well, so it remains to be seen if he changes his mind on this and decides and new running back is needed in the team’s offense.

Related